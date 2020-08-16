The Week Ahead: A Look at Housing Market Health

On Monday, BuildFax will release its July Monthly Housing Health Report. This report utilizes "U.S property condition and history data to provide insights into macro and microeconomics trends affecting the U.S. housing market."

For June, BuildFax reported that "single-family housing authorizations, maintenance, and remodel activity decreased, but construction spend on the existing housing stock rose substantially." According to BuildFax's data for that month, Colorado, Florida, and Washington topped the list of state-level increases in maintenance spending, "likely due to the states’ popular, more affordable housing markets."

Here's what else is on the calendar for The Week Ahead: