Home / Daily Dose / SFR Prices Grow Five Fold YOY
Print This Post Print This Post

SFR Prices Grow Five Fold YOY

in Daily Dose, Featured, Market Studies, News 1 hour ago 16 Views

Single-family rent price growth accelerated in June, researchers say, as demand for more space and outdoor amenities continues to place upward pressure on the market. In the months ahead, expect affordability challenges in the for-sale market to remain, they say, and the market for single-family rentals and build-to-rent communities that accommodate shifting needs to increase.

CoreLogic published its latest Single-Family Rent Index (SFRI), which analyzes single-family rent price changes nationally and across major metropolitan areas, reporting that year-over-year and revealed a "summer spike" as SFR growth increased more than five fold year-over-year.

According to a recent CoreLogic survey, 85% of consumers searching for a home said they prefer single-family homes. Market conditions including high costs and low inventory persist, posing a challenge for those hoping to reside in a single-family home.

“Single-family rent growth accelerated in June, bouncing back from last year’s weak growth,” said Molly Boesel, Principal Economist at CoreLogic. “The recovery was even more pronounced for detached rentals, which had rent growth more than double that of attached rentals. Ultimately, for would-be homebuyers who have been either priced out of the market or unable to find a home in today’s supply-constrained market, detached rentals are overwhelmingly preferred—and remain in high demand.”

Of the metro areas surveyed (see CoreLogic.com for full methodology), Phoenix had the highest year-over-year increase in single-family rents in June at 16.5%. Some tourist destinations that were hard-hit by the pandemic are showing strong signs of recovery, CoreLogic reported, with Las Vegas logging the second-highest rent price growth with a gain of 12.9%. And while Boston has experienced the largest decrease in 20 metros’ rent prices for 11 consecutive months now (with an annual decline of 2.7% in June) the area’s rate of decline is slowing compared to previous months.  Tuscon, Arizona; Miami, and Austin also made the top five list of SFR growth.

CoreLogic also examines price tiers as they relate to rent growth and found:

  • Lower-priced (75% or less than the regional median): 5.3%, up from 2.3% in June 2020
  • Lower-middle priced (75%-100% of the regional median): 6.4%, up from 1.5% in June 2020
  • Higher-middle priced (100%-125% of the regional median): 7.1%, up from 1.5% in June 2020
  • Higher-priced (125%+ than the regional median): 9.6%, up from 1.2% in June 2020

Tagged with:

About Author: Christina Hughes Babb

Christina Hughes Babb is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, she has been a reporter, editor, and publisher in the Dallas area for more than 15 years. During her 10 years at Advocate Media and Dallas Magazine, she published thousands of articles covering local politics, real estate, development, crime, the arts, entertainment, and human interest, among other topics. She has won two national Mayborn School of Journalism Ten Spurs awards for nonfiction, and has penned pieces for Texas Monthly, Salon.com, Dallas Observer, Edible, and the Dallas Morning News, among others. Contact Christina at christina.hughesbabb@thefivestar.com.
DSNews.com copyright 2021 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

District Court Upholds CDC Eviction Moratorium

However, some real estate professionals say the ban is causing financial harm to small-scale landlords and causing "uncertainty for tenants and housing providers."

Your Daily Dose of DS News

Get the news you need, when you need it. Subscribe to the Daily Dose of DS News to receive each day’s most important default servicing news and market information, absolutely free of charge.