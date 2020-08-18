Home / Daily Dose / ‘Clouds on the Horizon’ for Mortgage Delinquencies
Print This Post Print This Post

‘Clouds on the Horizon’ for Mortgage Delinquencies

in Daily Dose, Featured, News 2 hours ago 37 Views

The nation's overall delinquency rate for May reached its highest level since February 2014, according to the latest Loan Performance Insights report published by CoreLogic.

During May, 7.3% of mortgages were delinquent by at least 30 days or more. The number includes those in foreclosure. This represents a 3.7% increase from the May 2019 overall delinquency rate.

The rate for early-stage delinquencies–defined as between 30 to 59 days past due–was 3% in May, up from 1.7% on a year-over-year measurement. The share of mortgages that were 60 to 89 days past was 2.8%, a 0.6% uptick from the previous year. The serious delinquency rate–defined as 90 days or more past due, including loans in foreclosure–was 1.5%, a slight increase from 1.3% in May 2019 and the first annual increase in serious delinquencies since November 2010.

Downward motion was recorded in the foreclosure inventory rate, which hit 0.3% in May, down from 0.4% one year earlier. This is the lowest foreclosure rate for any month since at least January 1999. The share of mortgages that transitioned from current to 30-days past due was 2.2%, compared to 0.8% one year earlier.

Among the states, New York led the nation with an overall delinquency rate of 11.4%, followed by neighboring New Jersey at 11% and Louisiana at 10.6%. CoreLogic noted that nearly every metro area posted an annual increase in their overall delinquency rate, most notably Miami with an increase of 9.2 percentage points and Odessa, Texas, up 9 percentage points.

CoreLogic added that there were 296 metropolitan areas where the serious delinquency rate increased and 52 where the rate remained the same.

“Government and industry relief programs have helped to cushion the initial financial blow of the pandemic for millions of U.S. homeowners,” said Frank Martell, President and CEO of CoreLogic. “COVID-19 and the resulting pressures continue to influence the economic activity of many households. Barring additional intervention from the federal and state governments, we are likely to see meaningful spikes in delinquencies over the short to medium term.”

 

 

Tagged with:

About Author: Phil Hall

Phil Hall is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News, the author of nine books, the host of the award-winning SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the award-winning WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog and Profit Confidential. His real estate finance writing has been published in the ABA Banking Journal, Secondary Marketing Executive, Servicing Management, MortgageOrb, Progress in Lending, National Mortgage Professional, Mortgage Professional America, Canadian Mortgage Professional, Mortgage Professional News, Mortgage Broker News and HousingWire.
DSNews.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

‘Dramatic Bounce Back’ Indicated in July Housing Health Report

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, housing activity keeps advancing, researchers say. Analysts say the growth, despite COVID's persistence, ...

GET YOUR DAILY DOSE OF DS NEWS

Featuring daily updates on foreclosure, REO, and the secondary market, DS News has the timely and relevant content you need to stay at the top of your game. Get each day’s most important default servicing news and market information delivered directly to your inbox, complimentary, when you subscribe.