Cherry Creek Promotes Veteran Team Member

Cherry Creek Mortgage , a nationwide, full-service mortgage lender, announced that Brian Carlsen has been promoted toVP of Risk Management.

In his new position, Carlsen will support the growth of Cherry Creek Mortgage and its affiliated companies—including the recently launched Found It Home Loans unit. Carlsen will continue to develop Cherry Creek’s comprehensive risk control framework designed to protect both the company and its customers, according to a press release from the company.

Carlsen, a 28-year veteran of the mortgage industry, joined Cherry Creek in 2013. Prior to his promotion, he served as and used his extensive working knowledge of loan production and manufacturing processes to support numerous initiatives and departments within the company. Carlsen was heavily involved in opening Cherry Creek’s Pacific Northwest wholesale division. He also served as an area production manager in the western states and provided support for Cherry Creek’s Compliance Department, including policies and procedures management, HMDA and Equal Credit Opportunity Act (ECOA) oversight, and special projects research.

"Brian’s background and holistic understanding of our business makes him extremely well suited for his new position in oversight of our risk management team,” said Rick Seehausen, President and COO of Cherry Creek Mortgage. "He has been and continues to be a valued part of the Cherry Creek family.”

According to company literature, Cherry Creek Mortgage has a 34-year tradition of serving the needs of homebuyers across the country. With a reputation built on a passion for responsible lending and dedication to personal relationships, Cherry Creek has helped thousands of customers realize their goal of homeownership. Cherry Creek Mortgage’s specialized internal processes and proprietary technology deliver a digital mortgage experience with a personal touch. The company is headquartered in Colorado and is licensed in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, Wyoming. Learn more at Cherrycreekmortgage.com.