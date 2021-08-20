Rent Prices Speed Past Pre-Pandemic Projections

When Covid-19 lockdowns began last year, single-family rental prices slowed to stagnant. But as the the price of real estate appreciated at staggering rates over the past year, rent price growth recovered and now has "sped past what their levels are projected to have been based on pre-pandemic trend," according to Zillow's latest market report. Researchers there call it "a milestone in the strong rental market recovery."

Home prices continue to break records but show some signs of stabilization.

The average monthly rent price nationally hit $1,843 in July, surpassing June's record appreciation and rising 9.2%, or $156, above July 2020.

"With the economy continuing to reopen, employees receiving more long-term guidance on remote work, and as students find their way back to college campuses, the rental market is picking back up," said Nicole Bachaud, Zillow Economic Data Analyst. "As high demand puts pressure on rents and incomes are unable to keep up, affordability will become more of a challenge in the coming months."

Zillow estimates rents are now $52 higher than they would have been if the past 18 months had been more normal. Rents first surpassed their pre-pandemic trajectory last month, Bachaud added.

Rents in nine major metropolitan areas, all across the Sun Belt, are at least 10% higher than would have been expected based on pre-pandemic trends, topping out at 15.6% higher in Tampa. Rents in just nine metros are lower than projected, and nearly all are expensive coastal markets: Los Angeles; Washington, D.C.; Chicago; Minneapolis; Seattle; Boston; New York; San Francisco; and San Jose.

The top 14 metros for annual rent growth are scattered across the Sun Belt, led by Phoenix, up 23.1%, Las Vegas (22.7%), Tampa (21.4%), and Riverside (19.9%). July rents are also positive year over year in all major metros, with holdouts New York, San Francisco and San Jose finally posting yearly growth.

For-sale inventory rose 4.5% from June too July, marking the third consecutive month of rising supply.

Home value growth again broke monthly and annual records, with year-over-year appreciation of 16.7% and monthly gains of 2%. This brings typical home values measured by Zillow's Home Value Index (ZHVI) to $298,933, up nearly $43,000 over last July. The end of rampant price hikes may be on the horizon, however, as 22 of the nation's 50 largest metros had slower monthly growth than in June, according to Zillow.

"All signs point to the likelihood that the housing market is beginning to ease off the gas pedal," said Bachaud.

Some experts have pointed out that as renting becomes less affordable, homeownership could begin to appeal to more young adults. As Zillow Researcher Manny Garcia reported months ago, "homeownership still appears to be a priority and aspiration among those sometimes called the rent forever generation," referring to a Business Insider article on millennials opting out of homeownership.

Metropolitan

Area* Zillow Home

Value Index (ZHVI) ZHVI –

YoY

Change Zillow

Observed

Rent Index (ZORI) ZORI –

YoY

Change ZORI –

MoM

Change Inventory –

MoM

Change United States $298,933 16.7% $1,843 9.2% 1.9% 4.5% New York, NY $552,607 13.3% $2,671 1.7% 2.3% 2.4% Los Angeles–Long Beach–Anaheim, CA $831,593 19.3% $2,553 6.9% 1.7% 2.8% Chicago, IL $280,130 13.4% $1,746 3.5% 1.0% 5.4% Dallas–Fort Worth, TX $313,393 19.4% $1,642 12.4% 2.4% 4.5% Philadelphia, PA $302,822 16.9% $1,710 6.1% 1.0% 4.8% Houston, TX $258,174 15.0% $1,504 8.8% 1.9% 3.3% Washington, D.C. $512,936 14.2% $2,107 3.8% 1.6% 5.3% Miami–Fort Lauderdale, FL $355,793 14.7% $2,249 17.1% 3.2% -4.0% Atlanta, GA $301,104 19.6% $1,787 17.6% 2.9% 2.5% Boston, MA $592,940 16.7% $2,557 2.7% 1.1% -0.3% San Francisco, CA $1,324,433 17.8% $3,082 0.9% 1.6% 3.4% Detroit, MI $220,309 17.8% $1,387 10.5% 1.5% 10.2% Riverside, CA $495,619 25.1% $2,358 19.9% 2.5% 6.0% Phoenix, AZ $390,733 29.8% $1,746 23.1% 3.2% 1.6% Seattle, WA $670,473 22.7% $2,125 6.2% 2.4% 4.6% Minneapolis–St. Paul, MN $347,512 14.0% $1,605 4.1% 0.6% 6.3% San Diego, CA $792,531 26.0% $2,577 11.9% 2.3% 5.7% St. Louis, MO $216,727 15.9% $1,224 8.1% 1.4% 4.9% Tampa, FL $295,532 23.7% $1,819 21.4% 3.8% 2.4% Baltimore, MD $345,194 13.8% $1,749 9.9% 1.8% 6.0% Denver, CO $554,544 20.4% $1,872 10.2% 2.2% 8.1% Pittsburgh, PA $196,897 19.1% $1,247 4.8% 0.1% 7.1% Portland, OR $515,049 19.1% $1,753 8.9% 1.7% 6.5% Charlotte, NC $303,816 20.5% $1,628 13.6% 2.1% 4.9% Sacramento, CA $540,438 23.6% $2,142 14.2% 2.6% San Antonio, TX $250,108 17.0% $1,344 11.0% 2.7% 1.6%

The full market report is available at Zillow.com.

