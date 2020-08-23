Home / Daily Dose / DS5: Managing Employee Engagement Amid COVID Challenges
Print This Post Print This Post

DS5: Managing Employee Engagement Amid COVID Challenges

in Daily Dose, Media, News, Webcasts 8 hours ago 58 Views

In this week's episode of DS5: Inside the Industry, the show is joined by Laura Escobar, President of Eagle Home Mortgage. A 33-year mortgage industry veteran, Escobar joined Eagle in 2002. She assumed the role of EVP in 2016, in which she led all business operations for the company's builder channel. Prior to this role, she served as SVP/Regional Manager, VP/Regional Manager, and a Branch Manager.

Escobar discusses how companies can maintain employee engagement and stay connected, especially during this challenging time.

Tagged with:

About Author: David Wharton

David Wharton, Managing Editor at the Five Star Institute, is a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington, where he received his B.A. in English and minored in Journalism. Wharton has over 16 years' experience in journalism and previously worked at Thomson Reuters, a multinational mass media and information firm, as Associate Content Editor, focusing on producing media content related to tax and accounting principles and government rules and regulations for accounting professionals. Wharton has an extensive and diversified portfolio of freelance material, with published contributions in both online and print media publications. Wharton and his family currently reside in Arlington, Texas. He can be reached at David.Wharton@theMReport.com.
DSNews.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

FHFA: Forbearance Plans Dominated May Foreclosure-Prevention Actions

The FHFA’s latest Foreclosure Prevention and Refinance Report breaks down the state of the landscape as we approached this summer, including delinquency rates, short sales, and other data.

GET YOUR DAILY DOSE OF DS NEWS

Featuring daily updates on foreclosure, REO, and the secondary market, DS News has the timely and relevant content you need to stay at the top of your game. Get each day’s most important default servicing news and market information delivered directly to your inbox, complimentary, when you subscribe.