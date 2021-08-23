Home / Daily Dose / HUD Official Swears In Damon Smith, General Counsel
Print This Post Print This Post

HUD Official Swears In Damon Smith, General Counsel

in Daily Dose, Headlines, News 8 hours ago 68 Views

Damon Smith has been sworn in as General Counsel of Housing and Urban Development.

The Senate on August 11 confirmed Smith by unanimous consent. U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Deputy Secretary Adrianne Todman issued the oath of office to Smith during a ceremony at HUD’s headquarters.

Smith most recently served as a Senior Advisor to HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge. Before joining HUD in 2021 as Principal Deputy General Counsel, Smith served as Senior Director of Advocacy and Counsel at the Credit Union National Association (CUNA). He also held several roles at HUD during the Obama-Biden Administration, including Senior Counsel and Acting General Counsel.

“We congratulate our former colleague on his Senate confirmation,” said CUNA President/CEO Jim Nussle. “Damon was a trusted voice for credit unions during his time at CUNA, and I have no doubt that HUD will be benefit from his expertise.”

According to a nomination announcement from the Biden Administration in June, Damon provided legal and policy guidance on a range of programs and activities and set the department’s litigation strategy and regulatory agenda during the Obama Administration. Before his government service, he taught property and local government law as an associate professor at Rutgers-Camden Law School and a visiting professor at the American University Washington College of Law. Smith began his legal career as a real estate associate at Arnold & Porter in Washington, D.C., and worked prior to law school as an urban planner in East St. Louis, Ill., and St. Louis.

The department in the past several months has added several key members including Deputy Secretary Todman in June.

Since Secretary Fudge was sworn in last March, HUD has added a number of new staffers, a start to filling a staffing shortage that the Secretary addressed during her first week on the job.

Tagged with:

About Author: Christina Hughes Babb

Christina Hughes Babb is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, she has been a reporter, editor, and publisher in the Dallas area for more than 15 years. During her 10 years at Advocate Media and Dallas Magazine, she published thousands of articles covering local politics, real estate, development, crime, the arts, entertainment, and human interest, among other topics. She has won two national Mayborn School of Journalism Ten Spurs awards for nonfiction, and has penned pieces for Texas Monthly, Salon.com, Dallas Observer, Edible, and the Dallas Morning News, among others. Contact Christina at christina.hughesbabb@thefivestar.com.
DSNews.com copyright 2021 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Rent Prices Speed Past Pre-Pandemic Projections

When Covid-19 lockdowns began last year, single-family rental prices slowed to stagnant. But as the ...

Your Daily Dose of DS News

Get the news you need, when you need it. Subscribe to the Daily Dose of DS News to receive each day’s most important default servicing news and market information, absolutely free of charge.