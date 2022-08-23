FHFA Forms Committee on Affordable, Equitable, and Sustainable Housing

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) has announced plans to establish a Federal Advisory Committee on Affordable, Equitable, and Sustainable Housing to provide advice and input regarding affordable, equitable, and sustainable housing needs, and any regulatory or policy changes that may be necessary or beneficial to address those matters.

The FHFA’s newest Committee will also offer input on barriers to access to such housing and long-term sustainability. The Committee’s activities will focus on FHFA’s regulated entities–Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and the Federal Home Loan Banks–and their respective roles in providing a reliable source of liquidity and funding to support housing finance in the housing marketplace.

To ensure that varying points of view are represented on the Committee, FHFA will seek members who are engaged in the financing, development, and/or administration of affordable, equitable, and sustainable housing and housing policy, and who have relevant expertise, applicable to the GSEs, or the Federal Home Loan Banks, in at least one of the following areas:

Fair housing, fair lending, or civil rights

Single-family lending, servicing, development, mortgages, or capital markets

Multifamily lending, servicing, development, mortgages, capital markets, or investments

Consumer, tenant, or community advocacy

Market technology

State, local, or tribal government housing policies and programs

Academic or non-academic affiliated housing research.

“The formation of an Advisory Committee will better position FHFA to fulfill its strategic goal of supporting access to affordable, equitable, and sustainable housing,” said FHFA Director Sandra L. Thompson. “Today’s announcement exemplifies our commitment to transparency, ongoing dialogue with stakeholders and the public, and thoughtful policymaking that connects equitable access with safety and soundness.”

The Committee’s charter will commence 15 days after publication in the Federal Register, and the FHFA will solicit applications and nominations for membership in a subsequent notice in the Federal Register.