LRES, Keystone Sign Acquisition Agreement

Jane Hennessy , founder of Keystone says she and the team are "delighted that this acquisition has occurred."

"Roger and I have talked for a long time about finding a way to align forces. LRES brings an additional layer of Tier One delivery capabilities. It is an exciting time for our team."

Ryan Hennessy, CEO of Keystone adds, "Having known the LRES team for many years, I'm extremely excited. The two companies have a lot in common, have had a great working relationship over the years, and present a formidable solution to the REO and valuation ecosystems."

The acquisition of Keystone complements LRES' continued drive to expand its servicing solutions channel and the customers it serves, noted LRES President Mark Johnson.

"Keystone brings with it tremendous talent and technology capabilities. An exciting byproduct of this union is that we now have a talented team located in the Eastern time zone."