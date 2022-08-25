Home / Daily Dose / Americans Increasingly Looking at Vacation Homes in Mexico, Canada
Print This Post Print This Post

Americans Increasingly Looking at Vacation Homes in Mexico, Canada

in Daily Dose, Featured, Market Studies, News 18 hours ago 133 Views

Fortune favors the bold, and in July 2022 search patterns saw a major shift in what destinations homeseekers were considering, but despite that, the top five destinations remained the same: Mexico, Canada, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, and Belize. 

Point2, the news and research division of Yardi Systems Inc., revealed in a new report authored by Andra Hopulele that starting in the second half of 2020, and especially in 2021, Americans jumped at the opportunity to escape virus-ridden urban areas and moved to the suburbs and beyond. Searches for homes abroad were especially prevalent. 

Homeseekers used terms like “homes for sale in Puerto Rico,” and “condos for sale” to search for homes, but moreover, the explosion in searches really stood out compared to 2015 and 2018, the first two years that Point2 analysts began following Americans’ interest in buying vacation homes abroad. 

So what has changed over the last 12 months? Keyword analysis shows that Mexico retained its first-place position as America’s favorite destination-of-choice for vacation homes, as searches for this destination increased by 60%. 

Canada came in second, but keyword analysis revealed that searches for this location dropped by 13%. 

“Although we’re not talking huge numbers (as real estate-related searches went from 680 to 1,810 per month) Haiti claimed the most significant spike in interest from American homebuyers: Certainly, an 166% increase is nothing to sneeze at,” Point2 wrote in their analysis. “Two more countries followed in its footsteps: Chile and Aruba saw their numbers of searches double in just one year. They stood out due to their net numbers, as well: Both countries had more than 3,000 monthly searches in 2021. Then, after 2022 increases of 130% and 116%, respectively, they had close to 7,000 and 8,000 monthly searches from the U.S. alone.”

 

Click here to read the report in its entirety. 

Tagged with:

About Author: Kyle G. Horst

Kyle G. Horst is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of the University of Texas at Tyler, he has worked for a number of daily, weekly, and monthly publications in South Dakota and Texas. With more than 10 years of experience in community journalism, he has won a number of state, national, and international awards for his writing and photography including best newspaper design by the Associated Press Managing Editors Group and the international iPhone photographer of the year by the iPhone Photography Awards. He most recently worked as editor of Community Impact Newspaper covering a number of Dallas-Ft. Worth communities on a hyperlocal level. Contact Kyle G. at [email protected]
DSNews.com copyright 2022 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Three of Four Regions Post Declining Home Sales Numbers

The Pending Home Sales Index (PHSI), which measures housing contract activity, again fell in July, ...