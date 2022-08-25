Home / Daily Dose / Ginnie Mae MBS Portfolio Reaches $2.25 Trillion in July
Ginnie Mae MBS Portfolio Reaches $2.25 Trillion in July

Ginnie Mae’s outstanding mortgage-backed securities portfolio grew for the 13th consecutive month in July, hitting $2.252 trillion, up from $2.229 trillion in June and $2.117 trillion one year ago. Growth in the portfolio was fueled by steady new issuance of Ginnie Mae MBS as homeowners found value in the government-backed mortgage market. New MBS issuance for July was $45.5 billion  –down $500 million from June– supporting the financing of more than 155,000 single-family homes and rental units.

The July issuance includes $43 billion of Ginnie Mae II MBS and $2.01 billion of Ginnie Mae I MBS, which includes approximately $1.85 billion of loans for multifamily housing.

“As Ginnie Mae celebrates 54 years of being a consistent source of low-cost mortgage liquidity, we continue to see steady growth in our portfolio even in a changing and very dynamic housing market,” said Ginnie Mae Executive VP Sam Valverde.

For more information on monthly MBS issuance, UPB balance, REMIC monthly issuance and global market analysis, visit the most recent Ginnie Mae Disclosure here.

