The Week Ahead: Servicers Leveraging Digital Solutions

This coming Wednesday, August 31, the Five Star Institute, in partnership with Boston National Title (BNT), presents the latest in its Webinar Series, “Up and Running: Building a Reality-Based, 50-State Loss Mit Signing Solution,” at 1:00 p.m. Central.

Five Star’s Webinar Series aims to broaden the horizons of the mortgage industry, serving as a source for complimentary insights and education about critical industry topics, led by subject-matter experts.

The next installment in the Webinar Series focuses on how the idea of a national digital signing platform, and how it has been tantalizing mortgage servicers with the promise of streamlined loan mods and happy borrowers since times before the pandemic. However, the actual build and implementation of such a platform that satisfies servicer, investor, borrower, and state requirements across all 50 states remains elusive.

During this webinar, Five Star will join with BNT on how to build a national, fully digital signing platform that works as promised. Featured speakers for the webinar will include Sean Cooke, VP of National Sales for Boston National Title; Shane Hartzler, Chief Strategy Officer for Stavvy; and Brendon Weiss, Co-Founder of EscrowTab.

Cooke, as VP, National Sales for BNT, is a 16-year veteran of the mortgage finance industry, with deep experience in solution design and continuous process improvement. He focuses on servicing business development, and has strong experience in sales as an account strategy "quarterback,” combined with a background in default servicing operations, and enterprise project management. Prior to joining BNT, he was at First American as Director, National Accounts–Data and Mortgage Services, a role that focused on business development and enterprise relationship management with mid-market national mortgage finance organizations.

Hartzler currently serves as the Chief Strategy Officer for Stavvy, a technology company that sits at the intersection of lending and technology. He helps guide the vision of the company, working with lenders, title professionals, servicers, and industry stakeholders to evaluate market needs and identify innovation opportunities to help transform existing fragmented workflows into trusted and seamless experiences for all participants. Prior to joining Stavvy, Hartzler was Fannie Mae’s Director for eMortgage Strategy and Operations, where he led strategy execution in the design, development, and improvement of digital closing and delivery solutions as part of the GSE’s broader digital mortgage transformation efforts.

Brendon is a Co-Founder of EscrowTab, which provides title companies and lenders with a software solution to close loans electronically nationwide using its in-person electronic notarization (IPEN) solution. Prior to his role with EscrowTab, Weiss focused on numerous endeavors centered around business development and operations within the capital markets and mortgage industries. As COO at MERSCORP and Head of Business Development at ICE Mortgage Technology, he oversaw the system migration of MERS to ICE Data Centers and led initiatives to accelerate the industry’s transition to eMortgages, leading to the largest increase of eNote adoption since their inception.

Click here for more information or to register for the “Up and Running: Building a Reality-Based, 50-State Loss Mit Signing Solution” webinar.

