Home / Daily Dose / FHFA Announces Extension for Buying Qualified Loans in Forbearance
Print This Post Print This Post

FHFA Announces Extension for Buying Qualified Loans in Forbearance

in Daily Dose, Featured, Foreclosure, Government, News 9 hours ago 113 Views

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) announced today that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will extend buying qualified loans in forbearance as well as several loan origination flexibilities.

To support homeowners and mortgage lenders, the agency approved a continued extension of a temporary policy allowing for the purchase of certain single-family mortgages in forbearance, in circumstances that meet specific eligibility criteria set by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The policy, formerly extended for loans originated through August 31, now is extended through September 30.

The GSEs also will continue to extend several loan origination flexibilities, first set to expire in a few days, until September 30. Said flexibilities include alternative appraisals on purchase and rate term refinance loans; alternative methods for documenting income and verifying employment before loan closing; and expanding the use of power of attorney and remote online notarizations to assist with loan closings.

“Extending these COVID-19 flexibilities helps keep the mortgage market moving and borrowers safe during the pandemic," said Director Mark Calabria.

To learn more about the following flexibilities, click through the corresponding links: buying qualified loans in forbearance; alternative appraisals on purchase and rate term refinance loans; alternative methods for documenting income and verifying employment before loan closing; and expanding the use of power of attorney to assist with loan closings.

Tagged with:

About Author: Christina Hughes Babb

Christina Hughes Babb is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, she has been a reporter, editor, and publisher in the Dallas area for more than 15 years. During her 10 years at Advocate Media and Dallas Magazine, she published thousands of articles covering local politics, real estate, development, crime, the arts, entertainment, and human interest, among other topics. She has won two national Mayborn School of Journalism Ten Spurs awards for nonfiction, and has penned pieces for Texas Monthly, Salon.com, Dallas Observer, Edible, and the Dallas Morning news, among others.
DSNews.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

home prices

Housing Market Managing ‘Impressive V-Shaped Recovery’

Affordable homeownership opportunities continue to be an elusive object in the housing market, according to ...

GET YOUR DAILY DOSE OF DS NEWS

Featuring daily updates on foreclosure, REO, and the secondary market, DS News has the timely and relevant content you need to stay at the top of your game. Get each day’s most important default servicing news and market information delivered directly to your inbox, complimentary, when you subscribe.