Meet the 2022 Women in Housing Awards Finalists

On September 20, the mortgage and housing industry’s women business leaders will be recognized and honored at the 2022 Women in Housing Leadership Awards.

Once again hosted during the annual Five Star Conference and Expo, the Women in Housing Awards will be presented across five categories: the Rising Star Executive Award, the Trailblazer Award, the Corporate Social Responsibility Award, the Authentic Leader Award, and the Laurie A. Maggiano Legacy Award, named for the industry icon who passed away in 2018.

The finalists for each category of these awards were chosen from a list of hundreds of nominations received from across the industry. They were then voted on by a panel of industry professionals including Five Star’s Editorial Advisory Board.

Here are this year’s finalists in each category.

The Rising Star Executive Award: This award recognizes young women leaders who, while still early in their careers, have demonstrated an outstanding capability to lead and drive progress. (up to 10 years' industry experience)

Rosa Arriaga, VP Loan Administration, Mr. Cooper

Joette Bonin, VP, Fay Servicing, LLC

Leah Goldmintz, VP, Capital Markets, CoreVest Finance

Kate Mossop, VP & Portfolio Product Owner, Single-Family Servicing Products and Offerings, Freddie Mac

Lauren Shea, Chief Credit Officer, Temple View Capital

The Trailblazer Award: This award honors women leaders who have broken barriers and served as a catalyst for change within their organizations.

Jaime Burgess, VP - Default Servicing, Mr. Cooper

Kimberly Hare, President, Fay Servicing, LLC

Sherri Higuera, SVP, Servicing Technology, The Money Source

Kelly MacDonald, Group VP, Director of Default and REO, M&T Bank

Cecelia Raine, VP, Servicing Strategy & Integration, Freddie Mac

The Corporate Social Responsibility Award: How are you and your organization giving back? This award recognizes women executives who are driving charitable initiatives and helping our industry make a positive difference.

Darcy Chapman, VP, Strategic Partnerships, Auction.com

Tamara Gifford, Director, Community & External Relations, Ocwen

Toniqua Green, VP of Corporate Social Responsibility, Mr. Cooper Group

Dana Stephenson, Consumer Direct Onboarding Manager, Caliber Home Loans, Inc.

Carrie Tackett, Director of Business Development, Safeguard Properties

The Authentic Leader Award: Nominees for this award should demonstrate exemplary leadership, serving as both a business leader and a role model for their colleagues, and earning the admiration and respect of their peers in the process.

Shayna Arrington, Chief Compliance Officer, The Money Source

Jennifer Corcoran, SVP of National Operations, Caliber Home Loans, Inc.

Mieke de Boer, SVP, Mortgage Default Fulfillment, Truist

Tess Siwa, SVP Operations, Constructive Capital

Judith Tribble, SVP, Chief Compliance Officer, Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC

The Laurie A. Maggiano Legacy Award: The award recognizes women whose accomplishments have left an indelible impact on the industry and positively influenced homeownership within the past year (minimum 20 years' consecutive industry experience).

Christina Harrington, President and Co-Founder, Usherpa

Melissa Kozicki, Director of Compliance, Mortgage Cadence

Miriam Moore, President of Default Services, ServiceLink

Dawn Svedberg, VP, Head of Fintech Product Sales, Tavant

Sandra Thompson, Director, FHFA

2022 Women in Housing Nominees

The following professionals were nominated by colleagues, peers, and employers for being champions of women in the industry, as well as for the dedication they take in their roles. Though our selection committee had the arduous task of selecting only 25 finalists from the impressive list of nominations that came in, we would be remiss if we didn’t honor and recognize the full list of women lauded by the industry