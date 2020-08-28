Home / Daily Dose / COVID-19 Drives Suburban Migration
Print This Post Print This Post

COVID-19 Drives Suburban Migration

in Daily Dose, Featured, Market Studies, News 11 hours ago 65 Views

According to a recent Redfin report, July found a surge of home buyers looking to leave expensive cities for more rural, inland locales. The current COVID-10 pandemic has taken its toll in many ways, among which includes how it has affected the housing migration.

A growing trend finds home buyers fleeing the expensive coastal cities like San Francisco and New York in search of more affordable areas. According to Redfin, over one quarter (27.8%) of redfin.com users reported wanting to relocate to another metro area during the month of July.

Experts are pointing directly to the increased number of people now working remotely (most from their own homes) as being a huge catalyst for this desire to move away from cities with sky-high costs of living and cramped density, thus downsizing their expenses and (hopefully) increasing their space and house size due to greater affordability in greener pastures.

Veronica Clyatt, a Redfin agent in Pleasanton, CA, which is not far from one of the main cities responsible for this mass exodus (San Francisco), commented on this current (and growing) trend: "People who can work remotely are re-examining where they want to live, and for most of them that means they're looking at places that are less expensive. I’ve had buyers drop out of their search in the Bay Area because they're moving to Sacramento or Texas, and I've had people moving over to Pleasanton because it's less expensive than San Francisco. Everyone wants a bigger house and a bigger yard, and they want to pay less. A lot of people moving away from the Bay Area have had it in the pipeline for awhile, and remote work is accelerating the process."

As to where people are looking to move? Among the most popular picks, according to Redfin data, include Sacramento, Phoenix, and Las Vegas, respectively. Within each of these three desired locales, an average home can still be nabbed for less than half a million ($475,000).

About Author: Andy Beth Miller

Andy Beth Miller is an experienced freelance editor and writer. Her main focus is travel writing, and when she is not typing away from her computer at her home in the Hawaiian Islands, she is regularly roaming the world as a digital nomad, and loving every minute of it. She has been published in myriad online and print magazines, is a fan of all things outdoors, and finds life (and all of its business, technological, and cultural facets) fascinating in their constant evolution. She is excited to spectate as the world changes, and have a job that allows her to bring a detailed account of those constant shifts to her readers at home and abroad.
DSNews.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

delinquency

10 Places Most Affected By Delinquencies

A number of metros in seven states are under enhanced siege by a percolating number ...

GET YOUR DAILY DOSE OF DS NEWS

Featuring daily updates on foreclosure, REO, and the secondary market, DS News has the timely and relevant content you need to stay at the top of your game. Get each day’s most important default servicing news and market information delivered directly to your inbox, complimentary, when you subscribe.