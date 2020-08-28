The Week Ahead: Update on Unemployment

On Wednesday, September 2, the U. S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will release its monthly update on Unemployment in States and Local Areas.

The report will include monthly and annual-average estimates of civilian labor force, employed people, unemployed people, and unemployment rates for different geographies.

These data are based on the Current Population Survey (CPS), the household survey that is the source of the national unemployment rate.

The nation's economy continues to struggle with the economic fallout from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with jobless claims having spiked into the millions over the summer.

For more information about the Local Area Unemployment Statistics, visit the FAQ page.

