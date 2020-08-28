This Week’s Mortgages in Forbearance

The quantity of forbearances declined by 1,000 over the past week, according to new data from Black Knight Inc.’s McDash Flash Forbearance Tracker.

As of August 25, 3.9 million homeowners were in active forbearance, or 7.4% of all active mortgages, representing $828 billion in unpaid principal. This level is unchanged from the prior week. Black Knight reported that 5.3% of all GSE-backed loans, 11.6% of all FHA/VA loans and 8.1% of loans in private label securities or banks’ portfolios are also in forbearance.

Of the homeowners in forbearance, 72% had their terms extended. While 23,000 fewer GSE mortgages had an extension during this period, there was a 10,000 raise in FHA forbearances and a 12,000 increase among portfolio/PLS held loans, respectively.

Over the past 30 days, Black Knight reported active forbearances have declined by 171,000 (-4%), with the greatest decrease among GSE loans (-128,000, -8%), followed by FHA/VA loans (-23,000, -2%) and private/portfolio loans (-20,000, -2%).

Black Knight’s data follows yesterday’s announcement by the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will extend buying qualified loans in forbearance and several loan origination flexibilities until Sept. 30. The original expiration date was set for Aug. 31.

The extended flexibilities also include offering alternative appraisals on purchase and rate term refinance loans, alternative methods for documenting income and verifying employment before loan closing and expanding the use of power of attorney to assist with loan closings.

“Extending these COVID-19 flexibilities helps keep the mortgage market moving and borrowers safe during the pandemic," said FHFA Director Mark Calabria.

The FHFA also joined with the Department of Housing and Urban Development to extend their respective foreclosure moratoria to all GSE-backed mortgages and FHA-backed mortgages through at least Dec. 31. The previous moratoria were set to expire on Aug. 31. The FHFA’s moratorium only applies to GSE-backed, single-family mortgages.