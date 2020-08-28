Home / Daily Dose / This Week’s Mortgages in Forbearance
Print This Post Print This Post

This Week’s Mortgages in Forbearance

in Daily Dose, Featured, Market Studies, News 11 hours ago 84 Views

The quantity of forbearances declined by 1,000 over the past week, according to new data from Black Knight Inc.’s McDash Flash Forbearance Tracker. 

As of August 25, 3.9 million homeowners were in active forbearance, or 7.4% of all active mortgages, representing $828 billion in unpaid principal. This level is unchanged from the prior week. Black Knight reported that 5.3% of all GSE-backed loans11.6% of all FHA/VA loans and 8.1% of loans in private label securities or banks’ portfolios are also in forbearance. 

Of the homeowners in forbearance, 72% had their terms extended. While 23,000 fewer GSE mortgages had an extension during this period, there was a 10,000 raise in FHA forbearances and a 12,000 increase among portfolio/PLS held loans, respectively.   

Over the past 30 days, Black Knight reported active forbearances have declined by 171,000 (-4%), with the greatest decrease among GSE loans (-128,000, -8%), followed by FHA/VA loans (-23,000, -2%) and private/portfolio loans (-20,000, -2%).  

Black Knight’s data follows yesterday’s announcement by the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will extend buying qualified loans in forbearance and several loan origination flexibilities until Sept. 30. The original expiration date was set for Aug. 31.  

The extended flexibilities also include offering alternative appraisals on purchase and rate term refinance loans, alternative methods for documenting income and verifying employment before loan closing and expanding the use of power of attorney to assist with loan closings. 

“Extending these COVID-19 flexibilities helps keep the mortgage market moving and borrowers safe during the pandemic," said FHFA Director Mark Calabria. 

The FHFA also joined with the Department of Housing and Urban Development to extend their respective foreclosure moratoria to all GSE-backed mortgages and FHA-backed mortgages through at least Dec. 31. The previous moratoria were set to expire on Aug. 31. The FHFA’s moratorium only applies to GSE-backed, single-family mortgages.  

  

 

About Author: Phil Hall

Phil Hall is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News, the author of nine books, the host of the award-winning SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the award-winning WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog and Profit Confidential. His real estate finance writing has been published in the ABA Banking Journal, Secondary Marketing Executive, Servicing Management, MortgageOrb, Progress in Lending, National Mortgage Professional, Mortgage Professional America, Canadian Mortgage Professional, Mortgage Professional News, Mortgage Broker News and HousingWire.
DSNews.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

delinquency

10 Places Most Affected By Delinquencies

A number of metros in seven states are under enhanced siege by a percolating number ...

GET YOUR DAILY DOSE OF DS NEWS

Featuring daily updates on foreclosure, REO, and the secondary market, DS News has the timely and relevant content you need to stay at the top of your game. Get each day’s most important default servicing news and market information delivered directly to your inbox, complimentary, when you subscribe.