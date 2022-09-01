Servicing & Compliance Lab to Showcase Servicer, Government Experts

On Monday, September 19, Five Star will be hosting this year’s Servicing & Compliance Lab, part of the annual Five Star Conference & Expo. Now in its 19th year, the conference will once again be returning to the Hyatt Regency Dallas, featuring a three-day lineup of panels, presentations, education, programs, and networking opportunities. Long a popular staple of the Conference, the Servicing & Compliance Lab is scheduled for Monday morning from 9:00–11:30 a.m. CT. Here’s a full breakdown of what to expect from this year’s Servicing & Compliance Lab.

Welcome Remarks (1:30 - 1:35 p.m.)

A Conversation With FHFA Director Sandra Thompson (1:35 - 1:55 p.m.)

Director Thompson joins Five Star for an exclusive discussion of FHFA's priorities, focuses, and accomplishments during her term thus far.

A Firm Foundation: Mortgage Servicing in a Transitional Period (1:55-2:40 p.m.)

What are the pain points mortgage servicers are facing amid a turbulent economic landscape and an uncertain global stage? Dive into trending topics such as the Homeowners Assistance Fund, post-pandemic loss mitigation, and the risk of recession ahead, this panel brings together servicing experts to share best practices and lessons learned.

Economic Update (2:40-2:55 p.m.)

Fannie Mae Chief Economist Douglas G. Duncan joins the Lab to present a brief economic update, tapping into his work with Fannie's Economic & Strategic Research Group.

Douglas G. Duncan, SVP and Chief Economist, Fannie Mae

By the Book: Government Perspectives & Insights (2:55-3:40 p.m.)

With servicers once again under increased scrutiny and the CFPB warning that “unprepared is unacceptable” as volumes begin to normalize, how can mortgage servicers ensure they’re delivering top-tier service and working effectively with regulators and other government partners? Join our panel of experts as they discuss how the servicing industry can best align with government regulators and agencies to ensure success and avoid friction.

Tim Rood, Head of Government & Industry Relations, SitusAMC (moderator)

Ryan McGuinness, Director, Mortgage Servicing Policy, Freddie Mac

Erin Persons, VP Government Relations & Community Development, Auction.com

Elizabeth Spring, Servicing Program Manager, CFPB

Servicing Tech: Innovation by Necessity (3:40-4:25 p.m.)

What role will AI play in lending and servicing decisions in the years ahead? How can banks and non-depository institutions best protect both their customers and themselves in an age of increased cybersecurity perils? What qualities do servicers need in their vendor partners when it comes to driving innovation and excellence? Join us for a discussion of these and other topics at this year’s Servicing Tech panel.

Reg Shepherd, Executive Principal, Client Relations, Xome (moderator)

Yvette Gilmore, SVP, Servicing Product Strategy, Default Services, ServiceLink

Mike McAuliffe, COO, Aspen Grove Solutions

Todd Mobraten, CEO, Chief Strategist, OrangeGrid

Cecilia Raine, VP, Single-Family, Servicing Strategy & Integration, Freddie Mac

Rida Sharaf, Chief Strategy Officer, USRES

Closing Remarks (4:25 - 4:30 p.m.)