Home / Daily Dose / Servicing & Compliance Lab to Showcase Servicer, Government Experts
Print This Post Print This Post

Servicing & Compliance Lab to Showcase Servicer, Government Experts

in Daily Dose, Featured, News 22 hours ago 174 Views

On Monday, September 19, Five Star will be hosting this year’s Servicing & Compliance Lab, part of the annual Five Star Conference & Expo. Now in its 19th year, the conference will once again be returning to the Hyatt Regency Dallas, featuring a three-day lineup of panels, presentations, education, programs, and networking opportunities. Long a popular staple of the Conference, the Servicing & Compliance Lab is scheduled for Monday morning from 9:00–11:30 a.m. CT. Here’s a full breakdown of what to expect from this year’s Servicing & Compliance Lab.

Welcome Remarks (1:30 - 1:35 p.m.)

A Conversation With FHFA Director Sandra Thompson (1:35 - 1:55 p.m.)

Director Thompson joins Five Star for an exclusive discussion of FHFA's priorities, focuses, and accomplishments during her term thus far.

A Firm Foundation: Mortgage Servicing in a Transitional Period (1:55-2:40 p.m.)
What are the pain points mortgage servicers are facing amid a turbulent economic landscape and an uncertain global stage? Dive into trending topics such as the Homeowners Assistance Fund, post-pandemic loss mitigation, and the risk of recession ahead, this panel brings together servicing experts to share best practices and lessons learned.

Economic Update (2:40-2:55 p.m.)
Fannie Mae Chief Economist Douglas G. Duncan joins the Lab to present a brief economic update, tapping into his work with Fannie's Economic & Strategic Research Group.

  • Douglas G. Duncan, SVP and Chief Economist, Fannie Mae

By the Book: Government Perspectives & Insights (2:55-3:40 p.m.)

With servicers once again under increased scrutiny and the CFPB warning that “unprepared is unacceptable” as volumes begin to normalize, how can mortgage servicers ensure they’re delivering top-tier service and working effectively with regulators and other government partners? Join our panel of experts as they discuss how the servicing industry can best align with government regulators and agencies to ensure success and avoid friction.

  • Tim Rood, Head of Government & Industry Relations, SitusAMC (moderator)
  • Ryan McGuinness, Director, Mortgage Servicing Policy, Freddie Mac
  • Erin Persons, VP Government Relations & Community Development, Auction.com
  • Elizabeth Spring, Servicing Program Manager, CFPB

Servicing Tech: Innovation by Necessity (3:40-4:25 p.m.)

What role will AI play in lending and servicing decisions in the years ahead? How can banks and non-depository institutions best protect both their customers and themselves in an age of increased cybersecurity perils? What qualities do servicers need in their vendor partners when it comes to driving innovation and excellence? Join us for a discussion of these and other topics at this year’s Servicing Tech panel.

  • Reg Shepherd, Executive Principal, Client Relations, Xome (moderator)
  • Yvette Gilmore, SVP, Servicing Product Strategy, Default Services, ServiceLink
  • Mike McAuliffe, COO, Aspen Grove Solutions
  • Todd Mobraten, CEO, Chief Strategist, OrangeGrid
  • Cecilia Raine, VP, Single-Family, Servicing Strategy & Integration, Freddie Mac
  • Rida Sharaf, Chief Strategy Officer, USRES

Closing Remarks (4:25 - 4:30 p.m.)

  • Lab Co-Director Sean Cooke, VP, National Sales, Boston National Title Agency
  • Lab Co-Director Reg Shepherd, Executive Principal, Client Relations, Xome

Tagged with:

About Author: David Wharton

David Wharton, Editor-in-Chief at the Five Star Institute, is a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington, where he received his B.A. in English and minored in Journalism. Wharton has nearly 20 years' experience in journalism and previously worked at Thomson Reuters, a multinational mass media and information firm, as Associate Content Editor, focusing on producing media content related to tax and accounting principles and government rules and regulations for accounting professionals. Wharton has an extensive and diversified portfolio of freelance material, with published contributions in both online and print media publications. He can be reached at [email protected]
DSNews.com copyright 2022 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Lessons Learned From Pandemic Servicing

Subject matter experts from Mr. Cooper, Richey May, Sagent, and The Basis Point discuss the health of America's $12 trillion mortgage servicing industry, asking, “Are we in a golden age of mortgage servicing?”