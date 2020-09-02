Industry Pulse: Promotions at BSI, Fannie Mae and Free Training from Padgett

BSI Financial Services, a mortgage-centric financial services company, last week announced it has promoted Larry Goldstone to President of Capital Markets and Lending and John Lawrence to President of Servicing and Lender Services.

A 20-year veteran of the mortgage industry, Lawrence previously served as BSI’s EVP and Chief Servicing Officer, where he led the company’s Entra, ESPL and quality control groups. In his new role, Lawrence will be responsible for the overall profitability and operations of the company’s servicing and lender services businesses. Prior to joining the company, Lawrence held senior executive positions at PIMCO, PennyMac, Wells Fargo and IndyMac Bank. Goldstone previously led BSI’s mortgage servicing rights strategy as executive vice president of capital markets. Over the past six years, he “It’s a privilege to work with such accomplished leaders in John and Larry, who have made enormous contributions to our growth,” said Gagan Sharma, President and CEO of BSI Financial Services. “These promotions could not be more well deserved. I’m confident John and Larry will continue driving our future success as a key partner to our lender and investor clients, whether they need servicing, MSR sales or other services for their lending and servicing groups. As we leverage technology to deliver a world class consumer and client experience, Larry and John will help lead the fulfillment of that vision.”

Fannie Mae has appointed Jeffery Hayward to the newly created position of EVP and Chief Administrative Officer. It has appointed Michele Evans EVP and Head of Multifamily. Hayward, previously Head of Fannie Mae’s Multifamily business, will lead Fannie Mae’s Affordable Housing; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); Human Resources; Diversity & Inclusion; and Enterprise Workplace teams. Evans most recently served as Fannie Mae Multifamily CEO. The new role of CAO reflects Fannie Mae’s ongoing commitment to affordable housing, diversity and inclusion, and leading the industry with the company’s ESG efforts. “We’re fortunate to have someone of Jeff’s unique experience and talent to help us mobilize our most important asset—our human capital,” said David C. Benson, President, Fannie Mae. “Michele has built strong, trusted relationships with our Multifamily customers, driven change and innovation, and managed Multifamily’s business operations. At a time when affordable rental housing is more important than ever to our country, she is the right person to lead our Multifamily team.” __________________________________________________________________________

Today Padgett Law Group (PLG) opened registration for the firm’s inaugural web summit, "PANDIFFERENT." The summit is in response to growing client demand for digital training and education resources, and comes on the heels of the firm’s summer webinar series. That series included seven webinars devoted to various default, legal, title, and compliance issues impacted by COVID-19.

This week's announcement of PANDIFFERENT elevates the firm’s online educational offerings for clients by developing seven new sessions, six of which are pre-recorded, and one final session serving as a live closing super session to recap updates and answer attendee questions. All content will be made available on October 1 to registered attendees. The first 150 registrants will receive a $15 coupon for UberEats to order lunch during the web summit. Event details and registration can be found at PadgettLawGroup.com/PANDIFFERENT.

Featured speakers include Robyn Padgett, Chief Development Officer; Keena Newmark, Esq., Managing Attorney of Bankruptcy; Marissa Yaker, Esq., Managing Attorney of Foreclosure; and nearly a dozen more legal, operational, and compliance leaders from the firm as well as a mix of industry partners and guest speakers. The summit also includes a presentation from Five Star Global's Chairman Emeritus Ed Delgado.

“Hosting PANDIFFERENT is our way of recognizing that in these uncertain times, one thing is certain: you must have forward vision,” said Chief Development Officer Robyn Padgett. Registration is free for employees of GSEs, regulators and other government bodies, lenders, servicers, credits unions, investors, and other financial services companies. All other interested parties may contact PLG to request an invitation for a limited registration.