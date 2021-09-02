Home / Daily Dose / SimpleNexus Joins GSE-Approved eMortgage Providers
Print This Post Print This Post

SimpleNexus Joins GSE-Approved eMortgage Providers

in Daily Dose, Headlines 3 hours ago 37 Views

SimpleNexus, developer of the platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents, and settlement agents, is now a Fannie Mae- and Freddie Mac-reviewed eClosing solution provider, the company announced in a press release. The designation affirms that SimpleNexus' Nexus Closing eMortgage solution meets both GSEs' technical requirements for eClosing, eNote and eVault functionality and has been tested for compatibility with the GSEs' respective eNote delivery systems, say company representatives.

SimpleNexus notes in its announcement that eMortages are faster, offer improved data quality, and can be cheaper to execute than traditional mortgages. Now, approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/servicers desiring to deliver eMortgages to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac can use Nexus Closing to create and submit eMortgages to both GSEs, they added. Lenders that work with a pre-tested eMortgage vendor such as SimpleNexus can expedite the GSE approval process to deliver eMortgages, according to SimpleNexus.

"Nexus Closing gives lenders the flexibility to make the closing experience as digital as they want," said SimpleNexus CEO Cathleen Schreiner Gates. "In addition to giving borrowers more time to review and understand closing documents, Nexus Closing offers lenders substantial ROI with improved operational efficiency, increased data integrity and faster delivery of loans to the secondary market."

Nexus Closing provides borrowers with this modern closing experience as part of an end-to-end, single-sign-on homebuying experience that increases repeat and referral business, the company reports. The solution comes with integrated remote online notarization (RON) and eSigning, automatic generation of a tamper-sealed eNote document and delivery of the eNote into a secure eVault for delivery to the MERS eRegistry.

According to Fannie Mae, eClosings and eMortgages can help improve data quality, increase operational efficiency, and create a better experience for the borrower.

Fannie Mae's complete eClosing Technology Service Provider List, is available at singlefamily.fanniemae.com.

Freddie Mac's Reviewed Vendor List for eMortgage is available at sf.freddiemac.com.

About Author: Christina Hughes Babb

Christina Hughes Babb is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, she has been a reporter, editor, and publisher in the Dallas area for more than 15 years. During her 10 years at Advocate Media and Dallas Magazine, she published thousands of articles covering local politics, real estate, development, crime, the arts, entertainment, and human interest, among other topics. She has won two national Mayborn School of Journalism Ten Spurs awards for nonfiction, and has penned pieces for Texas Monthly, Salon.com, Dallas Observer, Edible, and the Dallas Morning News, among others. Contact Christina at christina.hughesbabb@thefivestar.com.
DSNews.com copyright 2021 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

New FHFA Initiative Aimed at Narrowing the Homeownership Gap

The Biden Administration and the FHFA have announced several new initiatives to combat housing inequality, including the GSE investment of up to $850 million annually in Low-Income Housing Tax Credits.

Your Daily Dose of DS News

Get the news you need, when you need it. Subscribe to the Daily Dose of DS News to receive each day’s most important default servicing news and market information, absolutely free of charge.