Five Star Conference to Offer Foreclosure Administration Lab

As part of this year’s Five Star Conference and Expo, set for September 18-20 at the Hyatt Regency in Dallas, Five Star will again present its Educational Labs. On Tuesday, September 20, the Foreclosure Lab will be presented from 9:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Effective foreclosure administration practices are a critical and necessary element of any successful default servicing operation. With the cessation of the foreclosure moratoria and widespread forbearance implemented during the unprecedented events of the past two years, mortgage servicers are turning their attention back to ensuring efficient, streamlined navigation of this process. Join Five Star’s Foreclosure Lab—hosted by Altisource—as servicers, attorneys, and government representatives discuss how to prepare for increased volumes, what impacts firms may experience as far as workflow and hiring, and more.

This year’s Foreclosure Lab will feature the following:

9:00 a.m.-9:05 a.m. ... Welcome Remarks

On behalf of Lab Host, Altisource, Travis Britsch, SVP/General Manager of Marketplace, will present his welcome remarks and share an overview of what will be covered during the Foreclosure Lab. Britsch is responsible for the strategic direction and leadership for Hubzu and Equator.com, which includes overseeing the development of new product and technology offerings, driving asset management, brokerage, and auction performance, as well as ensuring compliant and high-performing operations related to each REO, foreclosure, CWCOT, short sale, and non-default property managed and sold. Britsch has more than 16 years of experience in the default real estate industry, and is a licensed real estate broker and auctioneer in many states.

9:05 a.m.-9:55 a.m. ... Where Do We Go From Here? The Challenges Ahead

Some of default servicing's most respected subject-matter experts share expectations and next steps as the default segment of the industry slowly winds back up to speed after COVID slammed on the brakes two and a half years ago. Join a panel of servicers to discuss the challenges of navigating the foreclosure landscape and guiding struggling homeowners toward a graceful resolution. Panelists for this session will include:

Alan Wolf of The Wolf Firm

Sasha Cohen of Sagent

Benjamin Gottheim of Freddie Mac

Becky Halfmann of U.S. Bank

Wes Iseley of Carrington Holding Company

Brooke Sanchez of Kent McPhail & Associates

9:55 a.m.-10:40 a.m. ... Loan Modifications: Tools in the Toolbox

With forbearance programs lapsing and economic uncertainty widespread, many homeowners may now be at new or returning risk of default. Join this panel of experts to discuss the ins and outs of loan mods, ensuring enforcement, and what options are on the table if borrowers begin to struggle once more. Panelists for this session will include:

Michelle Gilbert of Gilbert Garcia Group P.A.

Ryan Bourgeois of BDF Law Group

Michael Merritt of BOK Financial

Candace Russell of Carrington Mortgage Services (CMS)

10:40 a.m.-11:25 a.m. ... Back to Business: Next Steps for Servicer/Attorney Partnerships

As the backlog of foreclosures continues emerging in the aftermath of moratoria and increased forbearance assistance, a cross-section of financial services attorneys share their current and expected challenges in a rising-rate, rising-volume environment, from workflow to hiring and resource management as firms work to emerge from the long pause brought about by the concurrent crises of recent years. Panelists for this session will include:

Monica Cespedes of U.S. Bank

Stephen Hladik of Hladik, Onorato and Federman LLP

Melissa Black of PennyMac Loan Services LLC

Jennifer Rogers of Idea Law Group

11:25 a.m.-11:30 a.m. ... Closing Address

Altisource's Travis Britsch will return to provide his closing statements and highlight the takeaways from the from the Foreclosure Lab discussions.

For more information or to register for the 2022 Five Star Conference, visit FiveStarConference.com.