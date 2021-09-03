The Week Ahead: B2B Integration in the Servicing Space

On Thursday, September 9, the latest in the DS News Webinar Series, "ABCs of B2B Integration for Seamless Servicing," sponsored by Freddie Mac, will be held from 1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. CDT. Featured speakers for the webinar include Cecelia Raine, VP, Servicing Strategy and Integration for Freddie Mac, and Uday Devalla, Chief Technology Officer of Sagent.

Servicing is going through a transformation, and B2B integration is emerging as a new normal for conducting business. The past year brought to light how paramount it is to have automation built into digital platforms. The mortgage servicing industry needs the tools to be responsive to homeowners, especially during times of elevated delinquencies. B2B integration boosts efficiency and provides value where organizations need it the most. This webinar will feature industry leaders discussing this trending dynamic in mortgage servicing.

During this webinar you’ll walk away with answers to these questions:

What is B2B integration and how does it work?

What are some examples of B2B in loan servicing?

How does it benefit me and my organization?

How are homeowners positively impacted?

What B2B opportunities exist today?

Where can I learn more?

With more than 34 years of industry experience, Raine’s current responsibilities as VP, Servicing Strategy and Integration for Freddie Mac include the implementation of the strategic plan to modernize several technology platforms, as well as the future reimagination of the servicing continuum at the GSE. Prior to joining Freddie Mac, Raine held several leadership positions at Black Knight Financial Services and as a portfolio manager and special projects leader at Fannie Mae. Raine has also held leadership positions with several servicers, transforming default areas through process overhaul, leveraging technology and vendor partnerships, and participating in the development of new and innovative loss mitigation tools.

Devalla, Chief Technology Officer for Sagent, has led engineering, digital transformation, information security, and regtech strategy in housing for more than two decades. Prior to joining Sagent, Devalla led technology transformation as CIO at Stearns Lending. He also served as a technology executive at Bank of America (and its predecessor organization Countrywide), where he helped build and run the industry’s first non-agency automated underwriting system and proprietary loan origination system.

