The Week Ahead: Will Forbearance-Plan Decline Continue?

Black Knight will release the latest numbers surrounding forbearance Friday, September 11.

Black Knight delivers weekly numbers based on data collected through its McDash Forbearance Tracker.

“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to represent significant uncertainty for the weeks ahead,” the analysts have said, adding that Black Knight will continue to monitor the situation and report its findings.

Last week’s data showed that, after holding flat for the last couple of weeks, the total number of mortgages in active forbearance saw stronger than expected improvement, with the number of active forbearance plans declining by 147k (-4%).

According to the tracker, as of last week, active forbearances are now down about 1M (-21%) since the peak in May.

As of September 4, Black Knight reported, “Overall, COVID-19-related forbearance levels continue to improve, albeit slowly and in somewhat of a stairstep manner.”

As of September 1, Black Knight reported, 3.8M mortgages remain in active COVID-19 related forbearance plans, representing 7.1% of all active mortgages, down from 7.4%. Together, they represent $804 billion in unpaid principal. Of these, 75% have had their terms extended.

The decline was primarily driven by portfolio-held loans, which fell by 75K this week, along with GSE mortgages which saw a 49K decline in the number of active forbearance plans. FHA/VA loans saw a more modest weekly decline at -23K.

Some 5.1% of all GSE-backed loans and 11.5% of all FHA/VA loans are currently in forbearance plans. Another 7.5% of loans in private label securities or banks’ portfolios also are in forbearance.

Over the past 30 days, active forbearances have declined by 171K (-4%), with the strongest improvement again among GSE loans (-128K, -8%). More modest improvements have been seen among both FHA/VA forbearances (-23K, -2%) and private/portfolio loans (-20K, -2%).

