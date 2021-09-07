Wells Fargo Adds Ann Thorn as Head of Home Lending Servicing

Wells Fargo has announced the appointment of Ann Thorn as Head of the company’s Home Lending Servicing Operations, reporting to Head of Home Lending Kristy Fercho. In her new role, Thorn will oversee a mortgage servicing portfolio, including loans with total unpaid principal balances, of nearly $1.1 trillion as of June 30, 2021.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Ann to the team, and incredibly excited about the good work we’ll do for our customers in the years ahead,” said Fercho. “She knows this industry inside and out, understands what customers expect, and is a perfect fit for this critical role as we work to resolve our legacy issues and chart our transformation path forward.”

A 25-year veteran of the mortgage industry, Thorn joins Wells Fargo from Caliber Home Loans, where she served as Chief Loan Administration Officer, responsible for all production and servicing operations in Retail, Wholesale, Direct to Consumer, and Correspondent Channels. Thorn has led large teams and complex operations, with expertise in areas of servicing and default, including the Mortgage and Vehicle Servicing team at Bank of America, and Default Services at JPMorgan Chase.

Thorn will succeed Jeff Smith, who has served as Head of Wells Fargo Home Lending’s servicing group since 2018. Smith has been with Wells Fargo in a variety of roles since 1997, and previously announced his plans to retire.