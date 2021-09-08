First American Honored by PEOPLE Magazine

First American Financial has won another award for fostering a culture that encourages volunteerism and support, community development, human services, and women’s advocacy.

A new list compiled by PEOPLE Magazine and Great Place to Work, found that 92% of First American employees were satisfied with their working conditions.

First American placed 84th on a list of 100 large companies, highlighting the top firms that have succeeded in business, while also demonstrating outstanding respect, care, and concern for their employees. In addition, 70% of its workforce is female, and the company advocates on their behalf for breast cancer and heart health, among other wellness initiatives.

“The integrity, commitment, and teamwork our people demonstrate on a daily basis help inspire the workplace culture that makes this recognition as a leader in caring for people possible,” said Dennis J. Gilmore, CEO of First American Financial Corporation. “It is our firm belief that putting people first makes a difference, and we have seen our employees bring this philosophy to life in how they care for one another, our customers, and our communities.”

Data for the list was compiled by Great Place To Work for PEOPLE Magazine and considered five million confidential surveys from current employees at Great Place To Work-certified companies. Through a 60-question survey, companies were assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, and other aspects.

“These companies show up for humanity in a variety of ways—from showing compassion for their employees to giving back to their communities to putting diversity, equity, and inclusion in the forefront,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “They are paving the way for more socially responsible business, and are fostering high-trust workplaces for all.”