Home / Daily Dose / HUD Issues New CARES-Act Flexibilities
Print This Post Print This Post

HUD Issues New CARES-Act Flexibilities

in Daily Dose, Featured, Government, News 5 hours ago 45 Views

HUD BuildingUnited States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson today announced new requirements and flexibility for the $3.96 billion provided to states and local governments for the Emergency Solutions Grants Program under the CARES Act (ESG-CV). The notice details requirements for the additional ESG-CV funds provided to communities to help prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

This announcement comes in addition to one last week in which Carson urged localities to utilize these same grants to help homeowners and/or renters facing eviction.

“President Trump and the Department have been working hard since the onset of this pandemic to ensure that localities are properly equipped with the funding and resources necessary to keep the American people safe,” said Secretary Carson. “These flexibilities allow local governments to tailor CARES Act funds to the unique needs of their community. Through President Trump’s leadership we are making significant headway in combating this invisible enemy and returning the country to economic prosperity.”

Key flexibilities and requirements found in the notice:

  • New eligible activities for ESG-CV funds and annual ESG allocations used to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, including new types of temporary emergency shelters and landlord incentives.
  • Discretion beyond what is permitted in the ESG regulations for ESG-CV funds and annual ESG allocations used to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, including paying for hotel costs for individuals currently being assisted by ESG or CoC programs as necessary to quarantine or isolate.
  • Extending the obligation deadline for recipients, and establishing revised expenditure deadlines for ESG-CV funds.

For more information on HUD's COVID-19 response, including requirements for ESG-CV funds, please visit the website.

About Author: Christina Hughes Babb

Christina Hughes Babb is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, she has been a reporter, editor, and publisher in the Dallas area for more than 15 years. During her 10 years at Advocate Media and Dallas Magazine, she published thousands of articles covering local politics, real estate, development, crime, the arts, entertainment, and human interest, among other topics. She has won two national Mayborn School of Journalism Ten Spurs awards for nonfiction, and has penned pieces for Texas Monthly, Salon.com, Dallas Observer, Edible, and the Dallas Morning news, among others.
DSNews.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Florida Court Reverses Dismissal in Foreclosure Case

Florida’s Second District Court of Appeals reversed a judgment of dismissal entered against U.S. Bank ...

GET YOUR DAILY DOSE OF DS NEWS

Featuring daily updates on foreclosure, REO, and the secondary market, DS News has the timely and relevant content you need to stay at the top of your game. Get each day’s most important default servicing news and market information delivered directly to your inbox, complimentary, when you subscribe.