HUD Issues New CARES-Act Flexibilities

United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson today announced new requirements and flexibility for the $3.96 billion provided to states and local governments for the Emergency Solutions Grants Program under the CARES Act (ESG-CV). The notice details requirements for the additional ESG-CV funds provided to communities to help prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

This announcement comes in addition to one last week in which Carson urged localities to utilize these same grants to help homeowners and/or renters facing eviction.

“President Trump and the Department have been working hard since the onset of this pandemic to ensure that localities are properly equipped with the funding and resources necessary to keep the American people safe,” said Secretary Carson. “These flexibilities allow local governments to tailor CARES Act funds to the unique needs of their community. Through President Trump’s leadership we are making significant headway in combating this invisible enemy and returning the country to economic prosperity.”

Key flexibilities and requirements found in the notice:

New eligible activities for ESG-CV funds and annual ESG allocations used to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, including new types of temporary emergency shelters and landlord incentives.

Discretion beyond what is permitted in the ESG regulations for ESG-CV funds and annual ESG allocations used to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, including paying for hotel costs for individuals currently being assisted by ESG or CoC programs as necessary to quarantine or isolate.

Extending the obligation deadline for recipients, and establishing revised expenditure deadlines for ESG-CV funds.

For more information on HUD's COVID-19 response, including requirements for ESG-CV funds, please visit the website.