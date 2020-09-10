Industry to Convene for Five Star Virtual Conference

Next week, September 14-15, the 2020 Five Star Conference will continue an annual tradition of industry education and collaboration—for the first time, in a fully virtual environment.

The event’s programming is divided into four main tracks:

State of Homeownership in the U.S. —For housing and mortgage professionals understanding the state of homeownership in the U.S. is fundamental for success in the industry. Follow our experts as they break down key topics from lending, policy, and emerging trends in the market.

Industry Preparedness —Experienced subject-matter experts discuss how the industry can prepare for, react to, and learn from events that strain the system, ranging from economic downturns to natural disasters and, yes, an unprecedented pandemic.

The Art of Mortgage Servicing —Mortgage leaders from across the nation discuss the new challenges and obstacles for mortgage servicing and financial services industries today.

Inside the Beltway —Hear from leaders at HUD, FHA, the U.S. Treasury, the CFPB, VA, the OCC, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae, and more on important developments impacting the industry.

The event will also include programming targeting two of Five Star’s membership groups—the Legal League 100 Summit and the FORCE Summit. The lineup will also showcase the return of the Dakota Asset Services Summit, an Operation Homefront virtual presentation honoring military veterans, and a State of the Industry address by Ed Delgado, Chairman Emeritus of Five Star Global. Delgado will also be leading a discussion with The Hon. Brian Montgomery, Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on Tuesday.

This year’s lineup of speakers includes a cross-section of subject-matter experts drawn from throughout the servicing industry, the government, and related supporting stakeholder organizations. Participating organizations include Bayview Loan Servicing, Carrington Mortgage Holdings, the CFPB, Eagle Home Mortgage, Fannie Mae, First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation, Flagstar Bank, Freddie Mac, Freedom Mortgage, Ginnie Mae, HUD, Mr. Cooper, Ocwen Financial Services, PennyMac Financial Services, Planet Home Lending, Quicken Loans, RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing Corporation, Rushmore Loan Management Services, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, U.S. Bank, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and Wells Fargo.

