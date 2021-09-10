NMI Holdings Promotes Adam Pollitzer to President and CEO 

Effective Jan. 1, Adam Pollitzer will take over as President and CEO of NMI Holdings Inc., the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation, a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company.

Pollitzer will also join the company’s board of directors upon assuming his new role. He succeeds Claudia Merkle, who will step down as CEO and a member of the board, effective Dec. 31, 2021. Merkle has been with NMI Holdings for nine years, and has also served as President and COO.

Pollitzer, the current EVP and CFO, has been with the company for four years and previously worked for J.P. Morgan Securities and Homesite Insurance Group. He oversaw the company’s executive finance functions and has had responsibility for the company’s strategic planning and corporate development efforts. He has also managed the company’s funding profile and reinsurance program.

In addition, Pollitzer serves on NMI Holdings executive committee, and played a key role in leading the company through the pandemic.

“This leadership transition comes at the right time for National MI and is the result of a deliberate and collaborative succession planning process,” said Bradley Shuster, Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board. “The Board is grateful to Claudia for her leadership and dedication to National MI over her many years of service, and for the strong foundation she has established to support the company’s continued growth and success. Over her nearly decade-long tenure with National MI, Claudia has overseen the growth of National MI’s customer franchise and led the development of its underwriting and operational capabilities. Since her promotion to CEO in 2019, National MI has nearly doubled its insurance in-force from $69 billion to $137 billion, and the company was recognized on Fortune Magazine’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for its combined revenue, net income and stock price performance.”

Pollitzer said that he was honored to be chosen for the position, and thanked Merkle for her years of leadership and support.

“This is an exciting time at National MI,” Pollitzer said. “We are leading with impact and helping a record number of deserving borrowers gain access to homeownership. Our core mortgage insurance products are in greater demand than ever before, and the increased digitization of the mortgage market has allowed us to expand our customer reach and accelerate our growth. We have a robust capital position and remain committed to building our business in a durable, risk-responsible manner. I’m looking forward to working with our talented executive management team, Bradley [Shuster], and the rest of the Board of Directors to continue to deliver results for our customers, our community, our employees and our shareholders.”