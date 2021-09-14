Home / Daily Dose / Delinquencies Decline, Remain Elevated
Print This Post Print This Post

Delinquencies Decline, Remain Elevated

in Daily Dose 52 mins ago 17 Views

Efforts made by both federal and local governments and other agencies to curb economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic have prevented the loss of homes and subdued the mortgage-delinquency rate, according to the economists at CoreLogic. That said, the researchers recognize that millions of households remain behind on payments and are facing financial hardship.

CoreLogic's latest Loan Performance Insights covers July data. It shows 4.4% of all mortgages in some stage of delinquency. That is a year-over-year decrease of 2.7 percentage points, but the rate remains elevated compared to pre-pandemic February 2020 when it sat at 3.6%. Seriously late payments are at 3%, down from 3.4% in June. Those 90+ day delinquencies have been dropping over the past 10 months and are at the lowest rate since May 2020, yet they remain significantly high.

“While job and income growth has helped to push delinquency rates down, there are many families that remain in financial distress,” said Dr. Frank Nothaft, Chief Economist at CoreLogic. “More than one million borrowers had missed six or more payments as of June, triple the number of borrowers pre-pandemic. CoreLogic analysis found that as of June 2021, borrowers in forbearance and behind on mortgage payments had missed an average of 10 monthly payments.”

Because it covers data from July, the last month of the foreclosure moratorium, the loan performance report from CoreLogic shows record-level foreclosure lows. (A different report covering August numbers shows foreclosure activity remains low). CoreLogic reports that the moratorium helped move the foreclosure rate to a new generational low.

The researchers say borrowers would benefit from improved education on available relief programs, pointing to a CoreLogic survey of mortgage holders in which nearly half of respondents said they do not understand government assistance programs. A lack of information, they say, could be contributing to higher overall delinquency rates.

"The downward trend in delinquencies, especially serious cases, is very encouraging—and a testimony to the impact of the significant economic rebound over the past six months, as well as government stimuli, record-low mortgage rates and loan modification options,” said Frank Martell, President and CEO of CoreLogic. “Providing resources to homeowners experiencing distress to help educate them on available government and private-sector support will aide in shrinking delinquency and foreclosure rates even more over the remainder of this year.”

The full report is available on CoreLogic.com.

Tagged with:

About Author: Christina Hughes Babb

Christina Hughes Babb is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, she has been a reporter, editor, and publisher in the Dallas area for more than 15 years. During her 10 years at Advocate Media and Dallas Magazine, she published thousands of articles covering local politics, real estate, development, crime, the arts, entertainment, and human interest, among other topics. She has won two national Mayborn School of Journalism Ten Spurs awards for nonfiction, and has penned pieces for Texas Monthly, Salon.com, Dallas Observer, Edible, and the Dallas Morning News, among others. Contact Christina at christina.hughesbabb@thefivestar.com.
DSNews.com copyright 2021 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

NMI Holdings Promotes Adam Pollitzer to President and CEO 

Current EVP and CFO is promoted to new role and will have a set on the company’s Board of Directors when he assumes his new role come January. 

Your Daily Dose of DS News

Get the news you need, when you need it. Subscribe to the Daily Dose of DS News to receive each day’s most important default servicing news and market information, absolutely free of charge.