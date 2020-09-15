Home / Daily Dose / Insights From the Industry: The Best of DS5
Insights From the Industry: The Best of DS5

It's been six months since we first launched our news webcast, DS5: Inside the Industry. Over the course of those months, we've brought you short, insightful conversations with subject-matter experts representing banks, mortgage servicers, government agencies, service providers, and financial services firms. In a year filled with challenges, we've striven to bring you a diversity of viewpoints and best practices, so you can apply those lessons to your own business.

With our first ever Five Star Virtual Conference this week bringing together many of those same experts for two days of education and networking, we decided now was the perfect time to look back at some of our most memorable episodes of DS5 thus far.

 

The Hon. Brian Montgomery,  Deputy Secretary, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

 

Dr. Mark Calabria, Director, Federal Housing Finance Agency

 

Seth Appleton, the Principal EVP of Ginnie Mae

 

Laura Escobar, President of Eagle Home Mortgage

 

Stanley Middleman, the CEO for Freedom Mortgage Corporation

 

Austin Niemiec, EVP, Quicken Loans Mortgage Services

 

Courtney Thompson, SVP Default Mortgage, Flagstar Bank

 

