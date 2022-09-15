Gary Gaskin Joins Cenlar as VP of Transfer Services

Cenlar FSB, a mortgage loan subservicer and federally chartered wholesale bank, has named Gary Gaskin VP of Transfer Services. A 25-year veteran of the mortgage industry, with 22 years in servicing, Gaskin will be responsible for all areas of loan boarding, acquisitions, and transfers, as well as identifying opportunities to automate processes and improve operational efficiencies.

“Gary is a valuable team member. He is an accomplished mortgage servicing executive with extensive experience providing the leadership needed to drive key organizational goals and objectives, and a proven track record of successfully delivering dynamic results,” said Cenlar’s SVP of Transfer Operations Mary Ann Sullivan.

Prior to joining Cenlar, Gary served as SVP of Loan Servicing at Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group. He was also Director of Loan Servicing at Republic Bank & Trust, and VP of Loan Administration at Specialized Loan Servicing.

He also held various positions at SunTrust Mortgage, where he was most recently First VP of Loan Administration. Additionally, he was VP of Loan Administration at Roundpoint Mortgage Servicing, where he increased throughput by implementing lean techniques to successfully improve automation. Gaskin also served as a Senior Consultant on servicing acquisitions and transfers at PriceWaterHouse Coopers.

“I am excited to be part of the Cenlar team and to build consistency in loan transfers by looking at ways we can use automation that will make the process more efficient,” said Gaskin.

Celnar’s addition of Gaskin is the company’s latest move to strengthen its executive staff after the recent announcement of the addition of four senior leaders to its default management team, including Adam Saab, VP and Head of Early Stage Default; Adam Wood, VP and Head of Late-Stage Default; Jason Schmidt, VP and Head of Claims; and Jessica Sharp, VP and Head of Foreclosure.

Earlier in August, the company announced Dave Applegate that has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors; in addition to Executive VP and COO Robert Lux has being named co-CEO, along with D. James Daras, who will also serve as Cenlar’s President.