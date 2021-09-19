Critical Defect Rate Dips

The critical defect rate in the first quarter of 2021 trended downward from Q3 2020’s peak, ending at 2.01%. That is down slightly from last quarter’s 2.09% and is 14% lower than the peak of 2.34% in Q3 2020. ACES Quality Management (ACES), a provider of management software for the financial services industry, reports that and more in its quarterly ACES Mortgage QC Trends Report. The latest report, which provides nationwide loan quality findings based on data from the proprietary ACES Quality Management and Control Software, covers the first quarter of this year.

"Even though the decline was modest from last quarter, we do like to see the overall trend heading lower," noted the report authors. "Given the continued improvement in the macro-economic environment, we remain positive that defect rates can return to the sub-2% levels that we saw for much of 2019 and 2020."

The authors highlighted the following from the report:

