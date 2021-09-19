Radian Expands titlegenius Closing Services Platform

Philadelphia-based Radian Group Inc. announced that its title insurance and closing services offering, titlegenius, launched in Arizona, California, Nevada, Ohio and Pennsylvania, following its initial debut in Florida. titlegenius platform provides a simple, transparent, and secure way to order title insurance and closing services online, according to a press release from Radian, delivering value for both real estate agents and homebuyers.

At mytitlegenius.com, homebuyers can access the blockchain-enabled online portal that empowers them to shop for and save on title and closing services directly, the company reported. The portal features easy-to-use tools that range from remote check capture to online notarization, helping homebuyers proceed through the closing process more quickly and confidently than ever before and increasing transparency, communication and information security for agents.

"titlegenius is a significant leap forward in what consumers can expect from a title insurance experience," said Senior EVP, Chief Franchise Officer and Co-Head of Real Estate, Brien McMahon. "Title insurance has long been a ‘black box’ for homebuyers, but titlegenius provides a smart way for them to save on closing costs with the help of our innovative, patent-pending technology."

State-by-state availability of titlegenius by Radian will continue to expand in the coming months. This is part of the Radian family of companies’ title and digital real estate businesses, which are collectively known as homegenius, the company explained. During Radian’s virtual 2021 Real Estate Segment Investor Day, the company previewed additional innovative homegenius offerings that will debut soon, including: