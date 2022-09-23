Home / Daily Dose / Delinquencies Still Well Below Pre-Pandemic Levels—When Will That Change?
Print This Post Print This Post

Delinquencies Still Well Below Pre-Pandemic Levels—When Will That Change?

in Daily Dose, Featured, Foreclosure, Loss Mitigation, Market Studies, News 2 hours ago 56 Views

Black Knight Inc. has released a “first look” the latest iteration of its Mortgage Monitor Report for August 2022, which looks at delinquency and foreclosure rates across the U.S. 

According to Black Knight, the national delinquency rate fell to 2.79% in August. The delinquency rate was 2.89% in July, 2.84% in June, 2.75% in May, 2.80% in April, and 2.84% in March. This number was is also just 4 basis points higher than the record low recorded by this report set in May 2022. 

All-in-all, serious delinquencies, or loans more than 90 past due but not yet in foreclosure, pulled back slightly in August after worsening for the first time in 22 months in June to 567,000 files. After dropping steadily over recent months, cure activity also improved in August, with 62k seriously delinquent loans coming current, up from 58,000 in July. 

Breaking down the number: 

Total U.S. loan delinquency rate (loans 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure): 2.79% 

  • Month-over-month change: -3.61% 
  • Year-over-year change: -30.26% 

Total U.S. foreclosure pre-sale inventory rate: 0.35% 

  • Month-over-month change: -0.01% 
  • Year-over-year change: 29.23% 

Total U.S. foreclosure starts: 20,300 

  • Month-over-month change: 14.69% 
  • Year-over-year change: 185.92% 

Monthly prepayment rate (SMM): 0.67% 

  • Month-over-month change: 1.51% 
  • Year-over-year change: -69.48% 

Foreclosure sales as % of 90+: 0.53% 

  • Month-over-month change: 1.83% 
  • Year-over-year change: 173.93% 

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 1,489,000 

  • Month-over-month change: -54,000 
  • Year-over-year change: -633,000 

Number of properties that are 90 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 567,000 

  • Month-over-month change: -27,000 
  • Year-over-year change: -772,000 

Number of properties in foreclosure pre-sale inventory: 185,000 

  • Month-over-month change: 1,000 
  • Year-over-year change: 43,000 

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due or in foreclosure: 1,674,000 

  • Month-over-month change: -54,000 
  • Year-over-year change: -590,000 

  

Top 5 States by Non-Current Percentage 

Mississippi: 6.28% 

Louisiana: 5.63% 

Oklahoma: 4.71% 

Alabama: 4.62% 

West Virginia: 4.43% 

  

Bottom 5 States by Non-Current Percentage 

Oregon: 1.98% 

California: 1.81% 

Colorado: 1.77% 

Idaho: 1.72% 

Washington: 1.70% 

  

Top 5 States by 90+ Days Delinquent Percentage 

Mississippi: 2.37% 

Louisiana: 2.02%  

Alaska: 1.72% 

Alabama: 1.68% 

Arkansas: 1.55% 

  

Top 5 States by 6-Month Change in Non-Current* Percentage 

Hawaii: -27.50% 

Vermont: -26.11% 

New York: -22.48% 

California: -21.75% 

Utah: -20.52% 

  

Bottom 5 States by 6-Month in Non-Current* Percentage 

Iowa: -4.32 % 

South Dakota: -6.19 % 

Illinois: -7.77 % 

Alaska: -8.34 % 

Oklahoma: -8.43 % 

Tagged with:

About Author: Kyle G. Horst

Kyle G. Horst is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of the University of Texas at Tyler, he has worked for a number of daily, weekly, and monthly publications in South Dakota and Texas. With more than 10 years of experience in community journalism, he has won a number of state, national, and international awards for his writing and photography including best newspaper design by the Associated Press Managing Editors Group and the international iPhone photographer of the year by the iPhone Photography Awards. He most recently worked as editor of Community Impact Newspaper covering a number of Dallas-Ft. Worth communities on a hyperlocal level. Contact Kyle G. at [email protected]
DSNews.com copyright 2022 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Asian, Black, and White Hispanic Borrower’s Purchase Loan Shares Increase

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has released its annual report on residential mortgage lending ...