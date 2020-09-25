Home / Daily Dose / DS5: Challenges Facing Real Estate Investors
DS5: Challenges Facing Real Estate Investors

In this week's episode of DS5: Inside the Industry, the show is joined by William Tessar, President of Civic Financial Services, whose insight is backed by more than 30 years of retail mortgage experience. Before joining Civic in 2017, he founded and served as President of three lending companies.

Tessar discusses some of the challenges faced by real estate investors, and the advantages of investor real estate financing for the broker and the originator. Very quick closes, minimal documentation, and multiple transaction opportunities, he said, are among the benefits that brokers and originators experience.

See the full broadcast below:

 

Christina Hughes Babb is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, she has been a reporter, editor, and publisher in the Dallas area for more than 15 years. During her 10 years at Advocate Media and Dallas Magazine, she published thousands of articles covering local politics, real estate, development, crime, the arts, entertainment, and human interest, among other topics. She has won two national Mayborn School of Journalism Ten Spurs awards for nonfiction, and has penned pieces for Texas Monthly, Salon.com, Dallas Observer, Edible, and the Dallas Morning news, among others.
