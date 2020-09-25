DS5: Challenges Facing Real Estate Investors

In this week's episode of DS5: Inside the Industry, the show is joined by William Tessar, President of Civic Financial Services, whose insight is backed by more than 30 years of retail mortgage experience. Before joining Civic in 2017, he founded and served as President of three lending companies.

Tessar discusses some of the challenges faced by real estate investors, and the advantages of investor real estate financing for the broker and the originator. Very quick closes, minimal documentation, and multiple transaction opportunities, he said, are among the benefits that brokers and originators experience.

See the full broadcast below: