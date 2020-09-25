The Week Ahead: The First Presidential Debate

The first debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump will be moderated by Fox News' Chris Wallace and is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, September 29, at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland. The first debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump will be moderated by Fox News' Chris Wallace and is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, September 29, at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland.

Wallace has announced that the Tuesday debate will cover the following topics: "The Trump and Biden Records," "The Supreme Court," "Covid-19," "The Economy," "Race and Violence in our Cities," and "The Integrity of the Election."

How specifically the candidates will address housing issues remains to be seen. Recently, DS News featured an economist who has published, in great detail, each candidate's stance on issues related to the industry.

"Although housing isn’t one of the hottest topics on the campaign trail, the outcome of the election could have a profound impact on the housing market," Tendayi Kapfidzi, Chief Economist and VP at LendingTree, said. "President Donald Trump, the Republican incumbent, hasn’t laid out any detailed, forward-looking proposals for housing policy, but does have a record he is running on. The Democratic challenger, former vice president Joe Biden, has ambitious housing policy goals outlined on his website."

Kapfidze proceeds to dive into the subject matter with two bulleted lists.