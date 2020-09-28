Industry Pulse: Executive Moves and Accolades

Sagent, a fintech company modernizing mortgage and consumer loan servicing for American banks and lenders, last week appointed veteran technology leader Uday Devalla as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). The move accelerates Sagent’s vision to improve loan servicing engagement and consumer experience from the homeowner perspective, the company said, adding that Uday’s appointment is one in a series of executive hires by CEO Dan Sogorka.

“If mortgage originators are the finders of new customers, servicers must be the keepers of those customers,” said Sogorka. “In addition to being the industry’s most modern servicing system of record, Sagent powers lifetime customer engagement and retention for servicers. And Uday is a pioneer of building and running these complex systems at scale.”

Devalla has led engineering, digital transformation, information security, and regtech strategy in housing for more than two decades.

“The mortgage servicing tech stack isn’t just a system of record to keep lenders efficient, profitable, and compliant,” said Devalla. “It also must be the lifetime customer engagement and retention platform for customers, providing omnichannel advice and care during good and challenging times.”

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

McMichael Taylor Gray, a multi-state creditor’s rights law firm, announced the promotion of Christine Cotton to Chief Operating Officer (COO).

As COO, Cotton will lead MTG's ongoing strategic growth ensuring the firm’s commitment to excellence.

Previously, Cotton served as Director of Operations where she was responsible for the day-to-day operations of the firm. Cotton has spent the past 15 years in the default industry in many key positions with creditor’s rights firms, including Stern & Eisenberg Southern, PC and Grimsley Law Firm, LLC. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Maryland University College.

"Christine is a trailblazer and a major contributor to MTG's success. From the beginning, she has been instrumental in building our infrastructure and our teams," said January Taylor, Managing Partner.

"This promotion is a clear reflection of our commitment to our vision, our team and our clients. Christine is a proven leader and a dedicated professional. We are excited about her new role with the firm and confident her leadership and experience will continue to successfully guide us for many years to come.”

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Inc. Magazine has ranked Mortgage Connect no. 209 in Financial Services and no. 3,866 overall on its 39th annual Inc. 5000 list, a ranking of the fastest growing privately held companies in the U.S. It’s the second time Mortgage Connect, a national mortgage services provider for the nation’s largest financial institutions, investors, and servicers, has made Inc. Magazine’s list—the most prestigious ranking of its kind.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Mortgage Connect LP is one of only seven financial services companies in the state to make the list and is the only one from Pittsburgh.

“We couldn’t have made this list for the second time in three years without our employees and our customers,” said Jeff Coury, CEO at Mortgage Connect.

“Our growth is a testament to the hard work of our people and the trust they’ve helped to instill with our clients. In these uncertain times we’re fortunate to be part of an industry that continues to expand, giving us the ability to translate that growth into hundreds of jobs across the country.”