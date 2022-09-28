HUD Offers Assistance to Victims of Hurricane Fiona

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has begun federal disaster assistance, including a new package of waivers offering regulatory and administrative relief to areas of Puerto Rico impacted by Hurricane Fiona, beginning on September 17, 2022, and continuing.

As Puerto Rico endures another disastrous hurricane, the Biden Administration is reaffirming its pledge to support communities hit as they struggle to recover from compounding disasters and the effects of climate change. On September 21, President Biden issued a major disaster declaration for municipalities in Puerto Rico.

Effective immediately, HUD is: