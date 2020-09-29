Home / Daily Dose / Foreclosure Wave Could Culminate in ‘Major Event’
Print This Post Print This Post

Foreclosure Wave Could Culminate in ‘Major Event’

in Daily Dose, Featured, Market Studies, News 4 hours ago 53 Views

The near-future will be bringing a wave of foreclosures, according to a Federal Reserve economist, but this will not be at the severe levels experienced in the aftermath of the 2008 economic meltdown.

In a presentation titled “Housing Insecurity in the Time of COVID-19,” William R. Emmons, lead economist with the Center for Household Financial Stability at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, theorized that current fiscal policy will protect the economy and housing markets from experiencing the chaos that wreaked havoc during the last financial crisis.

“It’s a slow-moving process,” Emmons said. “It definitely looks like there will be another major event, but hopefully not as bad as the foreclosure crisis associated with the Great Recession.”

Still, Emmons added, the situation is serious, with past-due mortgages rising to a level seen at the start of the Great Recession, although the full nature of tumult is hard to determine due to moratoria placed on foreclosures and evictions during the pandemic. This percolating crisis will disproportionately impact lower-income households, Emmons added, disrupting hopes that a V-shaped recovery would positively impact all segments of the population.

Probably the clearest massive supportive income were one-time payments and unemployment benefits, but those provisions expired at the end of July,” said Emmons. “The V has been interrupted.”

Separately, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard presented his view on the current socioeconomic scene in a webinar titled “COVID-19 and the U.S. Economy: Progress on Health and Incomes.” Bullard observed what he viewed as significant progress in managing the global health crisis and predicted U.S. economic activity will likely record considerable growth in the third quarter.

“I expect this rebound to continue in the U.S. as businesses learn how to produce products and services safely using simple, existing technology,” Bullard said.

Bullard also credited U.S. monetary and fiscal policies as being effective during the pandemic, noting that “backstop lending programs stemmed an incipient financial crisis during the March-April time frame, to the point where current levels of financial stress are near pre-pandemic levels.”

Nonetheless, Bullard stressed the pandemic is still with us and he suggested the second half of the year should be viewed as a time for adapting to a new mortality risk in the economy.

“Simple mortality risk mitigation strategies hold the promise of delivering higher household incomes along with lower fatalities from COVID-19, thus improving outcomes along both dimensions,” he said. “The downside risk remains substantial and continued execution of a granular, risk-based health policy will be critical in the months ahead.

About Author: Phil Hall

Phil Hall is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News, the author of nine books, the host of the award-winning SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the award-winning WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog and Profit Confidential. His real estate finance writing has been published in the ABA Banking Journal, Secondary Marketing Executive, Servicing Management, MortgageOrb, Progress in Lending, National Mortgage Professional, Mortgage Professional America, Canadian Mortgage Professional, Mortgage Professional News, Mortgage Broker News and HousingWire.
DSNews.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Headed for a ‘Foreclosure Surge’

A panel of real estate experts forecast what they anticipate for the final months of 2020, including a "substantial increase in foreclosures, short sales, and bank-owned properties." Here's what else they have to say.

GET YOUR DAILY DOSE OF DS NEWS

Featuring daily updates on foreclosure, REO, and the secondary market, DS News has the timely and relevant content you need to stay at the top of your game. Get each day’s most important default servicing news and market information delivered directly to your inbox, complimentary, when you subscribe.