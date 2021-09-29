Home / Daily Dose / Enact Names Its Board of Directors
Enact Names Its Board of Directors

Enact Holdings Inc. has announced the composition of its 11-member Board of Directors, recently formed with Enact's initial public offering. Enact trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "ACT."

Enact's Board includes eight independent directors, and is composed of the following:

"This is another exciting milestone for Enact as a publicly-traded company. Our diverse Board of Directors is a remarkable roster of exceptional leaders," said Addesso, Chairperson of the Enact Board. "Their deep business and industry acumen, as well as their financial and governance expertise will enable Enact to better serve the evolving needs of our customers and support our growth."

Enact has previously scheduled its IPO in May 2021, but postponed it due to volatility in the mortgage insurance market. In addition, the company completed a top-down rebranding from the previous name Genworth Mortgage Holdings. The company remains headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

