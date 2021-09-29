Enact Names Its Board of Directors

Enact Holdings Inc. has announced the composition of its 11-member Board of Directors, recently formed with Enact's initial public offering. Enact trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "ACT."
Enact's Board includes eight independent directors, and is composed of the following:
- Dominic Addesso, Non-Executive Chairman of ClearView Risk Holdings LLC; non-Executive Chairman of BMS RE and director of BMS Group Ltd.
- John D. Fisk, Director of AGNC Investment Corp. and retired CEO of the FHLBanks Office of Finance, a division of the Federal Home Loan Banks
- Rohit Gupta, CEO and President of Enact Holdings Inc.
- Sheila Hooda, CEO and President of Alpha Advisory Partners
- Thomas J. McInerney, CEO and President of Genworth Financial Inc.
- General Raymond T. Odierno, Senior Advisor to JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Teneo Holdings LLC and retired four-star general in the U.S. Army
- Robert P. Restrepo Jr., retired Chairman, President and CEO of State Auto Financial Corporation
- Daniel J. Sheehan IV, EVP, CFO & Chief Investment Officer of Genworth Financial Inc.
- Debra W. Still, President and CEO of Pulte Financial Services
- Westley V. Thompson, President and CEO of M Financial Group
- Anne G. Waleski, former EVP and CFO of Markel Corporation
"This is another exciting milestone for Enact as a publicly-traded company. Our diverse Board of Directors is a remarkable roster of exceptional leaders," said Addesso, Chairperson of the Enact Board. "Their deep business and industry acumen, as well as their financial and governance expertise will enable Enact to better serve the evolving needs of our customers and support our growth."
Enact has previously scheduled its IPO in May 2021, but postponed it due to volatility in the mortgage insurance market. In addition, the company completed a top-down rebranding from the previous name Genworth Mortgage Holdings. The company remains headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.