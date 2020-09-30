Home / Daily Dose / COVID-19 Worsening Impact of Wildfires
Print This Post Print This Post

COVID-19 Worsening Impact of Wildfires

in Daily Dose, Featured, News 23 mins ago 16 Views

More than 2.5 million acres of California have burned this year, surpassing the state’s previous wildfire seasons for total acreage burned, according to a new data report from CoreLogic, which added that latest Climate Prediction Center forecast extending through November indicates drought conditions will likely persist across the state.

CoreLogic observed that the August Complex Fire, which began as 38 separate fires ignited in mid-August by lightning strike within the Coast Range of Northern California, has burned through more than 746,000 acres and destroyed more than 25 structures, making it the largest fire in California history. California’s SCU Complex saw more than 396,000 acres and 224 structures destroyed during the past month while the LNU Complex saw the destruction of more than 375,000 acres and 1,030 structures. As a result, these became, respectively, the second and third largest fires in California history.

Complicating matters has been the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in fighting California’s wildfires. CoreLogic’s new data report found “COVID-19 quarantine measures have resulted in significant staff shortages for fire suppression management. Many fire academies this year were canceled, such as in Washington state where three of their canceled fire academies were meant to train 4,500 firefighters. Additionally, wildfire management sites, which are typically high in density with poor sanitary conditions, are making virus transmission more likely.”

CoreLogic also noted that many firefighters have already been tested positive for COVID-19--San Jose’s fire department reported 10% of its workforce were exposed to the virus by early April.

“Lower staffing could mean that many of these firefighters will have to work on fires for 40-45 days with no breaks,” CoreLogic noted. “The pandemic combined with drought conditions throughout the west is making this year an especially tough one for fire management.”

California is not alone in facing record wildfires this year. CoreLogic stated that Colorado’s Pine Gulch Fire in August became the state’s largest fire with more than 139,000 acres burned, while the Cameron Peak Fire expanded to over 100,000 acres during the Labor Day weekend.

CoreLogic added that during the last 15 years, 15 states accounted for 93% of all wildfire acreage per year and more than 98% of wildfire-related property losses, including nearly 2 million single-family residences and $638 billion in reconstruction value.

Tagged with:

About Author: Phil Hall

Phil Hall is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News, the author of nine books, the host of the award-winning SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the award-winning WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog and Profit Confidential. His real estate finance writing has been published in the ABA Banking Journal, Secondary Marketing Executive, Servicing Management, MortgageOrb, Progress in Lending, National Mortgage Professional, Mortgage Professional America, Canadian Mortgage Professional, Mortgage Professional News, Mortgage Broker News and HousingWire.
DSNews.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Policies That Could Combat the Affordable Housing Crisis

Several housing advocates recommend policies that could make a difference when it comes to the ...

GET YOUR DAILY DOSE OF DS NEWS

Featuring daily updates on foreclosure, REO, and the secondary market, DS News has the timely and relevant content you need to stay at the top of your game. Get each day’s most important default servicing news and market information delivered directly to your inbox, complimentary, when you subscribe.