CoreLogic Acquires Next Gear Solutions

CoreLogic has announced the completion of its acquisition of Next Gear Solutions, a provider of digital workflow platforms and solutions for the property restoration industry.

“The combination of CoreLogic and Next Gear introduces a more compelling alternative to the status quo,” said Garret Gray, Founder and CEO of Next Gear Solutions. “We invite those seeking strategic agility to consider the breadth of our entire platform. We are committed to providing leading edge solutions that promote customer choice and will continue to work with all industry participants to ensure secure and customer-directed flow of data, so the market has expanded options.”

Headquartered in Oxford, Mississippi, Next Gear’s offerings include a cloud-based suite of products, including DASH, SettleAssist, and MICA.

“The entire CoreLogic team is excited to join forces with Garret and the Next Gear team as we expand our range of innovative best-in-class solutions for the restoration industry, insurance carriers and other market participants that collectively help millions of people to protect and restore the homes they love,” said Frank Martell, President and CEO of CoreLogic. “The combination of Next Gear and CoreLogic creates a leap forward in claims handling technology, bringing customer focus, innovation and more optionality for all property insurance ecosystem stakeholders. There has never been a greater focus on transforming critical workflows in the insurance ecosystem and CoreLogic is committed to continuing to invest heavily in expanding our state-of-the art platforms and digital solutions that will drive innovation and make our customers more successful.”