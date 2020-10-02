Home / Daily Dose / The Week Ahead: REO Outlook Webinar, Virtual Event for Housing Pros
The Week Ahead: REO Outlook Webinar, Virtual Event for Housing Pros

Next week, Tuesday, October 6 at noon (CT ), RealtyBid and parent company Covius will host a webinar entitled "A 2021 Housing and REO Outlook: What to Expect and How to Prepare."

A panel of housing market veterans will discuss how they are thinking ahead to, and preparing for, millions of borrowers emerging from forbearance in 2021.

According to Covius, attendees will learn what macro-economic factors will influence the 2021 housing market and appreciating or depreciating MSAs; how to consider modeling for borrower in-flows and necessary operational capacity; and three best practices to test now for 2021 REO inventory.

The webinar features the following experts:

  • Allan Weiss, founder of Case-Shiller Weiss and of Weiss Analytics, will share macro-economic factors likely to influence the 2021 housing market and how servicers and investors can evaluate properties for underlying appreciating or depreciating indicators.
  • Sean Ryan, founder and CEO of Aspen Grove Solutions, is a twenty-year veteran in the default servicing space and is responsible for innovation of Aspen’s platforms for default servicing, property management and borrower engagement. Aspen’s April, July and September white papers on modeling default projections and measures that servicers might take to prepare were widely recognized for their cogency. Sean will discuss these models and his thoughts in this webinar.
  • Joe Chappell, EVP at Covius, will take an operator’s view of designing processes and modeling capacity to assist borrowers exiting forbearance, using leading borrower indicators as well as external data, including MBA data, and models like Aspen Grove's.
  • Pete Pannes, Chief Business Officer of Covius, will speak to best practices servicers can execute today to optimize REO execution for 2021, including asset management and auction through platforms like RealtyBid.com. While REO inventory has been at historic lows, now is the time to test the readiness of your teams, tactics and strategies.

The webinar is complimentary, but attendees must register here.

Here's what else is happening in The Week Ahead:

About Author: Christina Hughes Babb

Christina Hughes Babb is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, she has been a reporter, editor, and publisher in the Dallas area for more than 15 years. During her 10 years at Advocate Media and Dallas Magazine, she published thousands of articles covering local politics, real estate, development, crime, the arts, entertainment, and human interest, among other topics. She has won two national Mayborn School of Journalism Ten Spurs awards for nonfiction, and has penned pieces for Texas Monthly, Salon.com, Dallas Observer, Edible, and the Dallas Morning news, among others.
