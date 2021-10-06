Mr. Cooper Group Recognized as a Great Place to Work

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has been certified as a “Great Place to Work” for the third consecutive year. Great Place to Work is an authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors. The award is based on what current Mr. Cooper team members say about their experiences working at the firm.

“We are humbled and excited to receive the Great Place to Work recognition for the third year in a row, especially amid a challenging year due to the pandemic,” said Jay Bray, Chairman and CEO of Mr. Cooper Group. “The Mr. Cooper Group team is what makes our company so special, and I am proud of our team members for continuing to support one another and creating a culture built on trust and a workplace that is more transparent, equitable and inclusive.”

Survey results show that team members are seeing continued improvement in how Mr. Cooper Group prioritizes diversity, equity, and inclusion, how leaders communicate and ensure team members are fully informed about what is happening at the company, and how the company invests in career growth and leadership opportunities.

Results also showed year-over-year improvement in fairness, credibility, and respect, which is due in part to how the company has managed through the pandemic and remote work by prioritizing the health and safety of team members and establishing practices that create great experiences regardless of where team members sit. Since transitioning to a mostly remote workforce due to the pandemic, Mr. Cooper Group has continually shaped what the future of work will look like for the company based on team member feedback and consistently high productivity metrics.

Mr. Cooper Group recently announced that it has agreed to sell its Xome Field Services unit to Cyprexx Services, expected to close during Q4 of 2021, subject to customary conditions. In late August, Mr. Cooper Group sold its Xome Valuations business to Voxtur Analytics Corp.

“’Great Place to Work Certification’ isn’t something that comes easily–it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, VP of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Mr. Cooper Group is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”