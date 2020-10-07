Home / Daily Dose / DS5: Preparing Homeowners for the End of Forbearance
DS5: Preparing Homeowners for the End of Forbearance

This week’s DS5 installment features Steve Bailey, Senior Managing Director and Chief Mortgage Operations Officer for PennyMac Financial Services. He discusses how the industry is preparing for homeowners to begin coming out of forbearance, as well as what other top challenges he anticipates for next year.

Baily says that communication and attention to nuance are going to be key components of successfully shepherding borrowers out of forbearance.

"In order to have the right answers for your homeowners, you have to be connected," he said. "You do everything you can do—email, text, messages on your website, standard letter—making sure people understand to deliberately ask for more time if they need it."

Hear Bailey's suggestions in full, plus a summary of last week's news, here:

Christina Hughes Babb is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, she has been a reporter, editor, and publisher in the Dallas area for more than 15 years. During her 10 years at Advocate Media and Dallas Magazine, she published thousands of articles covering local politics, real estate, development, crime, the arts, entertainment, and human interest, among other topics. She has won two national Mayborn School of Journalism Ten Spurs awards for nonfiction, and has penned pieces for Texas Monthly, Salon.com, Dallas Observer, Edible, and the Dallas Morning News, among others.
