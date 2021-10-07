Mortgage Contracting Services Announces Craig Torrance for CEO Role

Mortgage Contracting Services (MCS), a national provider of residential and commercial property services, has selected Craig Torrance to serve as CEO. Chad Mosley will continue as President of residential services.

In his new role, Torrance will oversee the company's strategic initiatives, including growing and expanding services within the company's core default field services offering. He will also lead the company's expansion in residential and commercial facilities maintenance solutions.

"We are thrilled to have Craig joining the team. We are confident in his vision and leadership and believe he brings the right skillset and experience to build upon the success MCS has achieved thus far," said MCS Board of Directors Chairwoman Caroline Reaves.

"I also want to thank MCS President Chad Mosley for his leadership over the last several months," Reaves said. "Chad continues to do an exceptional job leading our property preservation business and ensuring industry-best client service. We are incredibly fortunate to have him continuing in his role as President."

Prior to joining MCS, Torrance served as SVP at Brightview, one of the nation's leading exterior maintenance companies. In this capacity, Torrance led Brightview Enterprise Solutions, the company's business unit providing national commercial property maintenance services to large-portfolio accounts across multiple commercial segments.

"I am excited about this new opportunity and the chance to lead such a tremendous team at MCS," said Torrance. "Caroline and Chad have done a great job of positioning MCS as an exceptional provider of property preservation services as well as creating an exciting opportunity for expansion into new commercial property services. I believe the future is very bright at MCS."