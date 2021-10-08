The Week Ahead: Balancing Regulatory and Operational Changes as Foreclosure Volume Increases

On Wednesday, October 13, Legal League 100 presents its webinar, "Investors Perspective on the Restart of Foreclosures" at 1:00 p.m. CDT.

In an industry that is changing constantly, how can one prepare for the constant flux in incoming business? Volume is sure to be on the rise, but are you prepared? In addition to juggling staffing and operational issues, are you ready to tackle the new servicing rules that require a solid understanding of the law?

Legal League 100 has assembled a panel of experts, moderated by Caren Castle, Attorney, The Wolf Firm, and Legal League 100 Advisory Board Member, and panelists include:

Roy Diaz, Managing Shareholder, Diaz Anselmo & Associates P.A.

Graham H. Kidner, Associate General Counsel, Fannie Mae

Deloise Browne-Milner, FHLMC Senior Manager, Foreclosure & Bankruptcy Operations, Freddie Mac

Rita M. Falcioni, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Loan Management Supervisor

Moderating the webinar, Castle is an established, AV-rated attorney with more than 30 years of experience in real estate law, mortgage banking, and default related services.

Serving as a panelist, Diaz is the shareholder of Diaz Anselmo & Associates, providing representation in Florida, Illinois, Ohio, Indiana, Wisconsin, Kentucky, and Michigan. He has been a member of the Florida Bar since 1988, concentrating his practice in the areas of real estate, litigation, and bankruptcy. For more than 25 years, he has represented lenders, servicers of both conventional and GSE loans, private investors, and real estate developers, with an emphasis on the mortgage servicing industry.

Kidner joined Fannie Mae in July 2018, and is responsible for policy and compliance for Fannie Mae’s Mortgage Default Counsel network, comprising several hundred law firms that handle all foreclosure and bankruptcy work on single-family Fannie Mae-owned loans in the United States. In addition, Kidner is responsible for overseeing foreclosure-related litigation in New York. During the mortgage crisis of the “Great Recession,” he managed Freddie Mac’s Designated Counsel Program, comprising the network of law firms that handled most of the foreclosure and bankruptcy work on Freddie Mac-owned single-family loans.

Browne-Milner serves Freddie Mac as FHLMC Senior Manager, responsible for the Foreclosure and Bankruptcy Operations of the GSE.

Falcioni directs the formulation of regulations, policies, and procedures relating to the supplemental servicing, oversight, termination, guaranty claim payment, and post audit of VA-guaranteed loans. Falcioni began her career with VA at the Cleveland Regional Loan Center in 1996 as a Loan Service Representative. She also held the positions of Loan Administration Team Leader, Loan Administration Servicing Officer, and Loan Administration Officer before she joined the VA Central Office team in September 2014.

