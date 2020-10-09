Home / Daily Dose / Is Your Organization Among The Top Companies in Mortgage?
Is Your Organization Among The Top Companies in Mortgage?

Continuing an annual tradition, DS News' sister publication, MReport, will once again shine a spotlight on the Top 25 Companies in Mortgage & Servicing. The full list of 25 companies will be profiled in the November edition of MReport, split across categories including Lenders/Servicers, Legal, Service Providers, Tech Providers, and Women- or Minority-Owned Businesses.

There's still time for interested companies or teams to submit their organization for Top 25 Consideration. To submit, simply fill out this brief survey. Submissions will be accepted through 5 p.m. CT on Monday, October 12.

Once all submissions have been received, MReport will select the final 25 companies, based on feedback from the Editorial Advisory Board. The profiles of those 25 companies will explore information such as key leadership personnel, staffing stats, charitable programs, team member benefits/perks, and employee shout-outs.

You can read last year's full Top 25 Companies in Mortgage & Servicing list by clicking here. Companies profiled for the 2019 list included:

  • Angel Oak Mortgage Solutions
  • Arch Mortgage Insurance Company (Arch MI)
  • Auction.com
  • Bron, Inc.
  • CBC Mortgage Agency
  • Colonial Savings
  • CoreLogic
  • FirstClose
  • Flagstar Bank
  • Gateway First Bank
  • Guardian Asset Management
  • Homeowners Financial Group
  • Lender Toolkit
  • Maxwell
  • McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC
  • Mid America Mortgage
  • Mr. Cooper Group
  • Mortgage Contracting Services
  • Nationwide Title Clearing, Inc.
  • Padgett Law Group
  • RealKey
  • Roostify
  • Snapdocs
  • VRM Mortgage Services
  • The Wolf Firm, A Law Corporation

