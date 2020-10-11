Home / Daily Dose / The Week Ahead: Mark Calabria Providing FHA Industry Update
The Week Ahead: Mark Calabria Providing FHA Industry Update

The industry's COVID-19-induced shift to virtual events is in full effect, with several online conferences and webinars on the docket for this week.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the National Association of Mortgage Brokers is hosting its virtual NAMB National 2020 event. The event will include several noteworthy industry speakers, including Dr. Mark Calabria, Director, FHFA, and Austin Niemic, EVP, Quicken Loans Mortgage Services. Dr. Calabria will be delivering a brief FHFA update on Thursday.

Here's what else is happening in The Week Ahead:

 

