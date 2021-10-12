Computershare Extends Servicing Pact With Sagent

Sagent has agreed to an extension with third-party mortgage servicer, Computershare Loan Services. Under terms of the six-year agreement, Computershare will continue to use Sagent’s loan servicing platform, LoanServ, and add the use of its LoanBoard platform, which automates onboarding of loan servicing at any scale. Computershare will also evaluate Sagent’s servicing solutions such as CARE Enterprise and the Sagent Claims platform to power customer success for servicers, further streamlining the loss mitigation process for non-performing loans.

“Sagent’s fintech solutions allow our customer service teams to manage quick, ‘one call’ outcomes for complex borrower requests, create seamless loan onboarding workflows, and automate high-volume tasks,” said Jeff Johnson, COO of Computershare Loan Services in the U.S. “We ensure our teams have access to the best technology so that they can continue to deliver outstanding customer service throughout the lifecycle of the mortgage, and Sagent forms an important part of our work.”

LoanServ powers the onboarding of mortgages, HELOCs, and consumer loans to maintain real-time compliance, handling real-time, daily servicing activities on more than $1 trillion in outstanding loan balances for both mortgage and non-mortgage assets. Sagent Claims provides a single, cloud-based claims management solution for preparing, validating, and filing all investor and insurer claims.

“Computershare Loan Services is one of the highest-rated sub-servicers in America because they truly understand the technicals of mortgage and non-mortgage servicing at both the enterprise and consumer levels,” said Dan Sogorka, CEO and President of Sagent. “Sagent’s role is to make Computershare Loan Services a hero to customers and borrowers, a stalwart to investors, and a steward of consumer protection to regulators, and we’re thrilled and grateful to go deeper into powering this full-cycle servicing experience for Computershare Loan Services and everyone they serve.”